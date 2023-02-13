How to solve all West Hogwarts Valley Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, you get to travel to different regions in the highlands, completing various quests and learning new spells. All of these areas have characters you’ll meet who provide you with side quests and other activities. Merlin Trials are one of these activities you’ll come across in most regions, and completing them increases your gear slots.

While traveling south of Hogwarts, you’ll come across the Hogwarts Valley Region, and this area has quite a few Merlin Trials that you can complete. In this region, you’ll come across a fort on the western side of Hogwarts Valley with a Floo Flame. Visit the Floo Flame and activate it to unlock fast travel. Around the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, you’ll find around six Merlin Trials.

Naturally, you need to know how to complete these Merlin Trails quickly and unlock more gear inventory. Here’s how to complete all the West Hogwarts Valley Merlin Trails in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where are all the West Hogwarts Valley Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy

There are a total of six Merlin Trials located around the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, and all of them can be completed easily. Check the yellow circles on the map image above to see the exact location for all six Merlin Trials at West Hogwarts Valley. Remember, to start a Merlin Trial you must have Mallowsweet Leaves, and these can be purchased from the Magic Neep shop at Hogsmeade Village. Three of the Merlin Trials are located west of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. The other three are located directly north of Keenbridge.

How to solve the Merlin Trial north of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The first Merlin Trial you can visit is located north of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. Check the yellow circle on the image above to see its location. For this Merlin Trial, you must collect three sets of stone balls and slot them at three designated spots.

The first set of stone balls can be located southwest of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the yellow arrow on the image above to see the location of the stone balls. Climb up to the location and simply use Accio to bring them down.

The slot for these stone balls is located right below them. Climb down from the location and use Accio to slot the balls in the correct position.

The next set of stone balls can be found east of the Merlin Trial start point. Use Revelio to locate the stone barrier on a cliff as shown in the image above. Climb up the cliff, use the Basic Cast or Confringo to break the barrier, and use Accio to control and bring the stone balls downhill.

The slot for the second set of stone balls is located right in front of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the yellow arrow on the image above to see its location.

The third slot is located south of the Merlin Trial start point. Climb on top of this spot and use Revelio to locate the third set of stone balls.

Use Accio to bring them down the cliff, and slot them on the stone slab south of the Merlin Trial start point.

How to solve the Merlin Trial south of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The next Merlin Trial is located just south of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame in Hogwarts Legacy. Visit this location and use Mallowsweet Leaves to activate the Merlin Trial. For this Merlin Trial, you simply need to break five stone slabs.

The first three stone slabs are located southeast of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the arrows on the image above to see the exact locations. Use Revelio to identify them, and Confringo to blast these slabs.

The remaining two stone slabs are located on the southwestern side of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the arrows on the image above to see the location of these two slabs, and use Confringo to break them. This will complete the Merlin Trial south of West Hogwarts Valley.

How to solve the Merlin Trial west of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The third Merlin Trial is located west of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, check the yellow circle on the map above to see its location. For this Merlin Trial, you need to match the symbols on three different pillars.

Screengrab via Avalanche Studios | Remix by Dipanjan Screengrab via Avalanche Studios

The first pillar is located on the eastern side behind the Merlin Trial start point, and the other two are located southwest of the start point. You need to visit all three pillars and align the symbols by using Flipendo. Remember, the symbol on top of the pillar must be similar to the one below the pillar.

The answer to the first pillar is shown in the image above. You need to use Flipendo to align the circle-star symbol on the top and bottom of the pillar.

The solution to the second pillar is shown in the image above. It is similar to the first one with the circle-star symbol. Use Flipendo to align the symbols.

For the third pillar, align the harp-like symbol on the top and bottom of the pillar to solve it. Aligning all three pillars properly will complete this Merlin Trial.

How to solve the Merlin Trial northeast of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The next Merlin Trial is located northeast of West Hogwarts Village Floo Flame. This one is just south of Lower Hogsfield, and you can fast travel to the area easily. For this Merlin Trial, you need to break the stone balls placed on top of the pillars.

The best method to do this is to use Revelio to identify the locations of all the stone balls. The first three stone balls are located east of the Merlin Trail start point.

The next two sets of stone balls are located north and south of the Merlin Trail start point. Check the arrows on the images above to spot all the stone balls. There are a total of nine stone balls that you need to destroy to complete this Merlin Trial.

How to solve the Merlin Trial east of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The fifth Merlin Trial in this area is located directly east of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. Check the yellow circle on the image above to see its exact location. For this Merlin Trial, you need to slot three sets of stone balls at three designated spots.

The first set of stone balls is south of the Merlin Trial start point. Use Revelio to identify them, and use Accio to bring them close to the stone slab. Check the arrows in the image above to see the location of the stone balls and the slot.

The second set of stone balls is located west of the Merlin Trial start point. Climb up the stairs and use Revelio to see the location of the slot and the stone balls. Check the arrows in the image above to see their exact location. Follow up by using Accio to bring the stone balls to its slot.

The third set of stone balls is hidden inside a small cave that has plants growing at the entrance. Check the arrows above to see the location of the slot and the stone balls. Use Incendio or Confringo to burn the plants, and use Accio to carry the stone balls to its slot.

How to solve the Merlin Trial southeast of West Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

The sixth and final Merlin Trial is located southeast of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame, and it’s marked with the yellow circle on the map above. For this Merlin Trial, you must break nine stone balls placed on the pillars.

The first three stone balls are located north of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the arrows in the image above to see the exact locations. Use the Basic Cast or Confringo to destroy all three stone balls.

The second set of stone balls is located on the broken tower west of the Merlin Trial start point. Check the arrows on the image above to see the location. You need to go around the tower and use Confringo to break all three stone balls here.

The final set of stone balls is located south of the Merlin Trial start point. Use Bombarda to break the boulder in front of the stone balls, and hit each of the three targets to destroy them. Destroying all nine stone balls completes the Merlin Trial.

This is how you can complete all six West Hogwarts Valley Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.