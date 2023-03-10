Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG where you play as a fifth-year transfer student to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hogwarts Legacy is set during the 1800s in the magical wizarding world first seen in the Harry Potter books.

While attending Hogwarts, you can participate in several classes, solve Merlin’s Trials, make friends, and defeat an evil threatening the world.

One of the fan-favorite features of Hogwarts Legacy is the magical creatures, which you can tame and help survive in the harsh wizarding world. But some creatures want to hurt you, like the Dugbog, a creature that resembles a combination of a toad and a crocodile.

The Dugbog’s tongue is essential in creating the Focus Potion, so you may need to hunt for them near bodies of water and bog areas. But there’s also a Dueling Feats objective where you must slice a dangling Dugbog. Even though these are optional objectives, they’re usually easy to complete, and they can be fun, like this one.

So, how do you slice a danging Dugbog?

How to slice a dangling Dugbog in Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you need to know about this objective is that you need the spell Levioso. This will lift the Dugbog into the air, where it will dangle by its tongue. And to slice it, you need the spell, Diffindo. The second important thing to note is that the Dugbog can be pretty tough. Even if you cast Levioso at it, it will likely do nothing to the giant creature. So, you will need to time your cast at a specific moment.

When fighting the Dugbog, you will notice two combat attack circles—one yellow and one red—representing its two attacks, a shooting tongue, and a Dugbog charge. While you can’t counter the charge as it’s a red combat attack, you can counter the shooting tongue attack, which is a yellow combat attack.

This means when the Dugbog is about to attack using its tongue, quickly cast Levioso to levitate the Dugbog. Once it’s dangling, cast Diffindo at the Dugbog to slice it.