The Elder Wand is the most powerful wand ever to exist in the Harry Potter universe. It is one of the three Deathly Hallows and can perform magic better than even the most revered witches and wizards.
Despite being a rarity that very few have wielded in the history of the lore, Hogwarts Legacy players can make the Elder Wand in-game in one of two ways, allowing their characters to use it.
Let’s take a look at what those ways are.
How to make the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy
If you haven’t already linked your Harry Potter WB Games Account to Hogwarts Legacy, you can make the Elder Wand during the Wand Ceremony Quiz on the Wizarding World page by answering the questions accordingly:
|Question
|Answers (Unicorn Hair Core)
|Answers (Phoenix Feather Core)
|Answers (Dragon Heartstring Core)
|First of all, would you describe yourself as…
|Any
|Any
|Any
|And your eyes…
|Blue
|Blue
|Blue
|Was the day on which you were born…
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Do you most pride yourself on your…
|Intelligence
|Intelligence
|Intelligence
|Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…
|Right towards the castle
|Right towards the castle
|Right towards the castle
|Do you most fear…
|Fire
|Darkness
|Heights
|In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose…
|Glittering Jewel
|Bound Scroll
|Silver Dagger
If you’ve already linked your account and answered the questions differently, you can still make the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy by picking the following options during the wand creation and customization cutscene in Ollivanders.
- Wood Type – Elder
- Length – 14.5 inches
- Flexibility – Unyielding
- Wand Style – Ringed, Dark Brown
- Core Type – Any
It’s also worth noting that there’s a portion of the story involving the Elder Wand, regardless of whether you’ve created it or not. It happens during Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial, which is a main quest. You’ll be able to use the Elder Wand while completing the quest, but not after.