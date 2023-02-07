Who doesn't want to use the most powerful wand?

The Elder Wand is the most powerful wand ever to exist in the Harry Potter universe. It is one of the three Deathly Hallows and can perform magic better than even the most revered witches and wizards.

Despite being a rarity that very few have wielded in the history of the lore, Hogwarts Legacy players can make the Elder Wand in-game in one of two ways, allowing their characters to use it.

Let’s take a look at what those ways are.

How to make the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

If you haven’t already linked your Harry Potter WB Games Account to Hogwarts Legacy, you can make the Elder Wand during the Wand Ceremony Quiz on the Wizarding World page by answering the questions accordingly:

Question Answers (Unicorn Hair Core) Answers (Phoenix Feather Core) Answers (Dragon Heartstring Core) First of all, would you describe yourself as… Any Any Any And your eyes… Blue Blue Blue Was the day on which you were born… Any Any Any Do you most pride yourself on your… Intelligence Intelligence Intelligence Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… Right towards the castle Right towards the castle Right towards the castle Do you most fear… Fire Darkness Heights In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose… Glittering Jewel Bound Scroll Silver Dagger

If you’ve already linked your account and answered the questions differently, you can still make the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy by picking the following options during the wand creation and customization cutscene in Ollivanders.

Wood Type – Elder

Length – 14.5 inches

Flexibility – Unyielding

Wand Style – Ringed, Dark Brown

Core Type – Any

It’s also worth noting that there’s a portion of the story involving the Elder Wand, regardless of whether you’ve created it or not. It happens during Niamh Fitzgerald’s Trial, which is a main quest. You’ll be able to use the Elder Wand while completing the quest, but not after.