How to do the Hogwarts Legacy money glitch

This could come in handy at the beginning of your journey.

Money is always an issue at the beginning of almost every RPG. You’ll want to buy all the fancy clothes for your character while also upgrading your weapons, but generally, the first quests of the game won’t reward you with a lot of money.

In Hogwarts Legacy, however, there is a money glitch that you can do fairly early in the game, which will accrue a lot of money for your wizard or witch to spend on items like clothes, potions, seeds, and more.

How to do the money glitch in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll need to learn the Disillusionment Charm before you can do the money or gold coin glitch in Hogwarts Legacy. Don’t worry, you’ll learn this spell in ‘Secrets of the Restricted Section,’ one of the first main quests in the game, in which you and Sebastian Sallow enter the restricted section of the Library.

This question will also teach your wizard or witch the Petrificus Totalus spell, which can be used to perform stealth kills in Hogwarts Legacy or at least deal a lot of damage to large or high-level enemies you come across.

There are several white chests with an eyeball on the top in Hogwarts Legacy that will lock once the eye detects your presence, but you can use the Disillusionment Charm to turn invisible and sneak up on them and collect the 500 Galleons each of them has. You can also cast Revelio to locate any nearby chests.

This glitch will only work for new Eye Chests you come across, but don’t worry, as you’ll learn the Disillusionment Charm fairly early in Hogwarts Legacy. Our best advice is to visit Hogsmeade once you have learned the Disillusionment Charm and hunt down the 12 Eye Chests that are there and secure 6,000 Galleons at once.