How to beat the Pensieve Guardian and destroy the Pensieve Guardian’s orb in Hogwarts Legacy

The main storyline in Hogwarts Legacy focuses on the mysterious and potent Ancient Magic that players possess. This unique magic will regularly lead players into complex locations where they have to face powerful foes like the Pensieve Guardian during Percival Rackham’s Trial.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: How to use Stupefy in Hogwarts Legacy

As players navigate through the main storyline of the game, they will be faced with the first major boss battle during the trial that Percival Rackham gives them. The beginning parts of this quest will include investigating the goblin presence in the area and navigating through a mysterious Ancient Magic area before players will eventually come face to face with a Pensieve Guardian boss.

This foe is massive, powerful, and the first extremely tough boss battle in Hogwarts Legacy. If you’re struggling to take this enemy down, there are a few key strategies to keep in mind and a way to lessen the immense difficulty of the fight by destroying the Pensieve Guardian’s unique orb.

How to beat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy

Timing and patience are everything in this battle. To successfully vanquish this foe, you’ll want to hit it with your basic attack as frequently as possible and dodge every time that you are prompted to do so.

The Pensieve Guardian is immensely powerful so missing a dodge will cost you a sizeable amount of health. Don’t be afraid to drink Wiggenweld potions if needed and try to keep your health at least half full or higher to ensure that you don’t have to restart the entire battle if you are dealt a powerful blow.

Image via Avalanche Software

When your Ancient Magic meter has built up enough to utilize it, always do so. This is the most powerful and important way to ensure your success during this battle because hitting the Pensieve Guardian with Ancient Magic will temporally stun it. This gives you a momentary respite to heal or a chance to strike at the bpss with your entire arsenal of magical abilities. Just be sure to give yourself some distance from the Pensieve Guardian when it starts to recover from the stun.

It can also be quite beneficial to destroy the Pensieve Guardian’s powerful orb to make the fight easier. While this might sound tricky, it is actually fairly easy to do once you realize what you are supposed to be doing.

How to destroy the Pensieve Guardian’s orb in Hogwarts Legacy

Destroying the Pensieve Guardian’s orb is not a requirement for beating this boss, but it is an optional dueling feat that players can complete during it. As menacing and powerful as this foe appears, destroying its orb is actually quite simple.

To shatter the Pensieve Guardian’s orb, all players need to do is hit it with a spell of the corresponding color. This functions just like the Protego shield system in combat—but if you are still confused, here’s a breakdown of which spells you can utilize depending on the orb color.

Yellow orb: Players can utilize any yellow control spell which includes Arresto Momentum, Glacius, Levioso, and Transformation.

Red orb: Players can cast any red damage spell which includes Diffindo, Incendio, Confringo, Bombarda, and Expelliarmus.

Purple orb: Players can utilize any purple force spell which includes Accio, Depulso, Descendo, and Flipendo.

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

The Pensieve Guardian’s orb is an immensely powerful attack which is why players may want to consider breaking it during this battle. Successfully destroying The Pensieve Guardian’s orb will temporality stun it, which will also occur when players cast their powerful Ancient Magic on the foe.

Because breaking the orb will require one of three different spell color types, it is a good idea to ensure that one of each spell type is ready to go as soon as you need it to be. This is why it is generally a good idea to focus primarily on casting your basic magic cast, dodging, and utilizing your Ancient Magic until the Pensieve Guardian decides to charge up its orb.