Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement: How to use ancient magic on every enemy

How to earn the Finishing Touches achievement, explained.

Image via Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world action RPG  where you play as a fifth-year transfer student to Hogwarts during the 1800s. You can do everything from making friends, exploring a vast world, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and even earning trophies.

There are several trophies and achievements that you can earn, each requiring you to complete specific objectives.

One such achievement is Finishing Touches. To complete Finishing Touches, you must use Ancient Magic on every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s important to note you don’t have to kill the enemy with Ancient Magic—you just need to hit them with it.

So, how do you complete the Finishing Touches achievement?

How to use ancient Magic on an enemy in Hogwarts Legacy

To use Ancient Magic on an enemy, you must unlock Hogsmeade, which is part of the main storyline. Once you do, you will go through a tutorial on how to use this ability. On Xbox, Ancient Magic can be cast by pressing LB+RB. On PlayStation, the spell can be cast by pressing L1+R1. And on PC, it can be cast by pressing the X key.

All enemies in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them

To complete the Finishing Touches achievement, you need to use Ancient Magic on 38 enemies, which include the following:

  1. Acromantula
    • Location: North Ford Bog Battle Arena
  2. Armored Troll
    • Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
  3. Ashwinder Assassin
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  4. Ashwinder Duelist
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  5. Ashwinder Executioner
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  6. Ashwinder Ranger
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  7. Ashwinder Scout
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  8. Ashwinder Soldier
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  9. Cottongrass Dugbog
    • Location: Dugbog Lairs
  10. Dark Mongrel
    • Location: Mongrel lairs or next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region
  11. Fighter Troll
    • Location: Battle Arenas
  12. Forest Troll
    • Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
  13. Fortified Troll
    • Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
  14. Great Spined Dugbog
    • Location: Dugbog Lairs
  15. Inferius
    • Location: Can be found in Treasure Vaults, Catacombs, Dungeons, and Lairs
  16. Loyalist Assassin
    • Location: Goblin Mines
  17. Loyalist Commander
    • Location: Goblin Mines
  18. Loyalist Ranger
    • Location: Goblin Mines
  19. Loyalist Sentinel
    • Location: Goblin Mines
  20. Loyalist Warrior
    • Location: Goblin Mines
  21. Mongrel
    • Location: Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Valley
  22. Mountain Troll
    • One can be found outside a vault located north-east of the Korrow Ruins
  23. Poacher Animagus and Wolf Form
    • Location: Bandit Camps- You must hit the Animagus in both forms.
  24. Poacher Duelist
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  25. Poacher Executioner
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  26. Poacher Ranger
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  27. Poacher Stalker
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  28. Poacher Tracker
    • Location: Bandit Camps
  29. River Troll
    • Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
  30. Stoneback Dugbog
    • Location: Dugbog Lairs
  31. Thornback Ambusher
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  32. Thornback Matriarch
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  33. Thornback Scurriour
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  34. Thornback Shooter
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  35. Venomous Ambusher
    • Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
  36. Venomous Matriarch
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  37. Venomous Scurriour
    • Location: Spider Lairs
  38. Venomous Shooter
    • Location: Spider Lairs

If you want the ​​Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement, these are the 38 enemies you need to hit with Ancient Magic and where to find them.