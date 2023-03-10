Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement: How to use ancient magic on every enemy

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world action RPG where you play as a fifth-year transfer student to Hogwarts during the 1800s. You can do everything from making friends, exploring a vast world, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and even earning trophies.
There are several trophies and achievements that you can earn, each requiring you to complete specific objectives.
One such achievement is Finishing Touches. To complete Finishing Touches, you must use Ancient Magic on every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s important to note you don’t have to kill the enemy with Ancient Magic—you just need to hit them with it.
So, how do you complete the Finishing Touches achievement?
How to use ancient Magic on an enemy in Hogwarts Legacy
To use Ancient Magic on an enemy, you must unlock Hogsmeade, which is part of the main storyline. Once you do, you will go through a tutorial on how to use this ability. On Xbox, Ancient Magic can be cast by pressing LB+RB. On PlayStation, the spell can be cast by pressing L1+R1. And on PC, it can be cast by pressing the X key.
All enemies in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them
To complete the Finishing Touches achievement, you need to use Ancient Magic on 38 enemies, which include the following:
- Acromantula
- Location: North Ford Bog Battle Arena
- Armored Troll
- Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
- Ashwinder Assassin
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Duelist
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Executioner
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Ranger
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Scout
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Ashwinder Soldier
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Cottongrass Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Dark Mongrel
- Location: Mongrel lairs or next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region
- Fighter Troll
- Location: Battle Arenas
- Forest Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Fortified Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Great Spined Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Inferius
- Location: Can be found in Treasure Vaults, Catacombs, Dungeons, and Lairs
- Loyalist Assassin
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Commander
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Ranger
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Sentinel
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Loyalist Warrior
- Location: Goblin Mines
- Mongrel
- Location: Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Valley
- Mountain Troll
- One can be found outside a vault located north-east of the Korrow Ruins
- Poacher Animagus and Wolf Form
- Location: Bandit Camps- You must hit the Animagus in both forms.
- Poacher Duelist
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Executioner
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Ranger
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Stalker
- Location: Bandit Camps
- Poacher Tracker
- Location: Bandit Camps
- River Troll
- Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs
- Stoneback Dugbog
- Location: Dugbog Lairs
- Thornback Ambusher
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Matriarch
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Scurriour
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Thornback Shooter
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Ambusher
- Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena
- Venomous Matriarch
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Scurriour
- Location: Spider Lairs
- Venomous Shooter
- Location: Spider Lairs
If you want the Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement, these are the 38 enemies you need to hit with Ancient Magic and where to find them.