Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement: How to use ancient magic on every enemy

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive open-world action RPG where you play as a fifth-year transfer student to Hogwarts during the 1800s. You can do everything from making friends, exploring a vast world, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and even earning trophies.

There are several trophies and achievements that you can earn, each requiring you to complete specific objectives.

One such achievement is Finishing Touches. To complete Finishing Touches, you must use Ancient Magic on every enemy in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s important to note you don’t have to kill the enemy with Ancient Magic—you just need to hit them with it.

So, how do you complete the Finishing Touches achievement?

How to use ancient Magic on an enemy in Hogwarts Legacy

To use Ancient Magic on an enemy, you must unlock Hogsmeade, which is part of the main storyline. Once you do, you will go through a tutorial on how to use this ability. On Xbox, Ancient Magic can be cast by pressing LB+RB. On PlayStation, the spell can be cast by pressing L1+R1. And on PC, it can be cast by pressing the X key.

All enemies in Hogwarts Legacy and where to find them

To complete the Finishing Touches achievement, you need to use Ancient Magic on 38 enemies, which include the following:

Acromantula Location: North Ford Bog Battle Arena Armored Troll Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena Ashwinder Assassin Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Duelist Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Executioner Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Ranger Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Scout Location: Bandit Camps Ashwinder Soldier Location: Bandit Camps Cottongrass Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Dark Mongrel Location: Mongrel lairs or next to San Bakar’s Tower in the North Ford Bog region Fighter Troll Location: Battle Arenas Forest Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Fortified Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Great Spined Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Inferius Location: Can be found in Treasure Vaults, Catacombs, Dungeons, and Lairs Loyalist Assassin Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Commander Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Ranger Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Sentinel Location: Goblin Mines Loyalist Warrior Location: Goblin Mines Mongrel Location: Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Valley Mountain Troll One can be found outside a vault located north-east of the Korrow Ruins Poacher Animagus and Wolf Form Location: Bandit Camps- You must hit the Animagus in both forms. Poacher Duelist Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Executioner Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Ranger Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Stalker Location: Bandit Camps Poacher Tracker Location: Bandit Camps River Troll Location: Bandit Camps and Troll Lairs Stoneback Dugbog Location: Dugbog Lairs Thornback Ambusher Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Matriarch Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Scurriour Location: Spider Lairs Thornback Shooter Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Ambusher Location: Feldcroft Battle Arena Venomous Matriarch Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Scurriour Location: Spider Lairs Venomous Shooter Location: Spider Lairs

If you want the ​​Hogwarts Legacy Finishing Touches Achievement, these are the 38 enemies you need to hit with Ancient Magic and where to find them.