Hogwarts Legacy fans agree on the most impressive part of the game

Even though Hogwarts Legacy’s story is set almost 200 years before the events narrated in the original Harry Potter novel, it’s impossible not to associate one with the other. The developer of the open-world RPG Avalance Software did an excellent job bringing the universe of Hogwarts to modern video games, particularly the castle.

The Hogwarts castle has several layers of complexity not only on the outside but especially on the inside. There are numerous rooms you can enter in Hogwarts Legacy and they’re so rich in details that even non-Potterheards are eager to try the game.

“I’m honestly so impressed,” one Redditor who claimed the castle is the most impressive building in the game said. “I’m not a huge Harry Potter fan, but my girlfriend is and she is playing this as I watch. She’s not really into games, but she is completely hooked. The amount of care that went into each room is insane. I guess I need to play through this myself too!”

What has also impressed Hogwarts Legacy players is that each room looks unique. Avalanche Software could have easily been lazy when it came to designing and programming, but the developers clearly went the extra mile.

Although most Hogwarts Legacy players are just at the start of their campaigns and nobody has figured out all the possibilities in the game, several have pointed out they’re yet to come across a door they can’t open inside the Hogwarts castle.

“I’m six hours in and I have yet to find a single door that can’t be opened in the castle, it’s amazing,” one Redditor said.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most popular games on Steam at the moment and it is still in early access until tomorrow when it will officially launch and thousands of more players will get to explore the game.