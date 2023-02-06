How to access your Deluxe Edition preorder content in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game developed by Avalanche Software that places players into the fantasy world of Harry Potter. Set in the 1800s, players assume the role of a late-entry fifth-year student making their way through the wizarding world.

As players venture through Hogwarts Legacy, they will choose a house and wand, and slowly unlock powerful spells. Players with the preorder and deluxe editions will have several extra supplies to kickstart their journey in the wizarding school. Though many of these bonuses are purely aesthetic, there are some benefits that players may want to unlock early.

If you pre-order bonuses in Hogwarts Legacy, but are unsure of how to access this content, here is what you need to do.

How to unlock Preorder content in Hogwarts Legacy

Pre-order bonuses for Hogwarts Legacy include:

Onyx Hippogriff

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest

The Onyx Hippogriff is a bonus for all three versions of Hogwarts Legacy, including the pre-order, Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions. The Onyx Hippogriff will become available to players after they learn how to fly on the base broomstick, which occurs roughly one hour into the game. From here, players will be able to select the Onyx Hippogriff and assign it as one of their primary mounts.

The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest will also require players to progress further into the game’s main story before accessing this exclusive questline. Once players have made it to Hogsmeade, the town just outside Hogwarts Castle, they can then speak to Madam Mason to begin the thriller questline.

The Felix Felicis potion will be familiar to many fans of either the Harry Potter movies or books, known better as Liquid Luck. The recipe for this potion will be found in the player’s inventory after starting the game. Once players have assembled all the necessary ingratiates to craft the potion, they will be able to view all chests on the mini-map for a short duration.

Players who also purchased the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition will notice that they are promised to receive the Dark Arts Pack, which comes with a unique mount, Dark Arts set, and the Dark Arts Battle Arena. To equip the Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, players will need to go into their inventory and hover over their robes and alter their appearances. This set gives no statistical benefits, only aesthetic. The Dark Arts Battle Arena can be located later in the game, hidden in the Forbidden Forest.



