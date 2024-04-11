In House Flipper 2, your primary goal is to improve properties by cleaning them up and upgrading them. But sometimes, you need to do the exact opposite, which is the case for The Tables Have Turned achievement.

The description for this achievement doesn’t give much away, so there’s a good chance you might get stuck on this one while working through all the achievements you can complete. If you’re confused about this one, then here’s how to complete The Tables Have Turned achievement in House Flipper 2.

How to complete The Tables Have Turned achievement in House Flipper 2

You have to go against your renovating instincts for this one. Screenshots by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

You can complete The Tables Have Turned achievement in House Flipper 2 by littering and dirtying up a property in sandbox mode to make it messy. This is pretty easy to do once you understand what needs to be done, but here are the exact steps to follow to unlock this achievement.

Load up sandbox mode .

. Open the tool menu .

. Navigate to the trash generator option and the stains and dirt option.

option and the option. Apply a variety of trash, dirt, and stains to the area.

to the area. Repeat this process until you get a notification that The Tables Have Turned achievement has unlocked.

All the description for this achievement tells you is, “Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean,” which is pretty vague but basically means you need to make the area as messy as you can. Once you get going with trash, stains, and general debris, it doesn’t take long to finish this task and get the achievement you’re after.

To complete this achievement as quickly and efficiently as possible, I recommend adding some walls you can put stains on in addition to the general ground you can litter up. You need a decent amount of trash and messiness for this one to unlock, so if you’re struggling, try mixing and matching different ways you can make the property messier for the best results.

