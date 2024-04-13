Considering the success of House Flipper‘s release on Xbox Game Pass in 2022, it’s only natural for house-flipping enjoyers to wonder if its sequel will be added to Microsoft’s popular subscription service anytime soon.

So, is House Flipper 2 on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s what we know.

Is House Flipper 2 available on Xbox Game Pass?

You might have to wait a while before you can flip this on Game Pass. Image via Frozen District

House Flipper 2 is not available on Xbox Game Pass at the time of writing. Developer Frozen District hasn’t confirmed any plans of bringing its latest creation to Xbox Game Pass. Looking at the benefits its prequel reaped after it was added to Game Pass, however, I’m hopeful.

House Flipper 2 was added to Steam’s marketplace on Dec. 14, 2023, while its console release on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 occurred on April 10, 2024. While we don’t know if we’ll ever see a Switch version of House Flipper 2, there’s a chance it’ll happen in the future since the previous game was released on Nintendo’s console.

Fortunately, for the house-flipping enthusiasts, there’s more to come. According to the roadmap shared by the developers, the game will receive free content updates soon.

Looking at Frozen District’s old trends, it released the franchise’s first title on Game Pass a couple of years after its console release in 2020. While it’s not unrealistic to expect its sequel to make it to Xbox’s huge library of “free” games, we don’t know how long it’ll take.

House Flipper 2 costs $39.99 on all platforms. If it’s released on Game Pass, however, players can play the game for as little as $10 per month.

While it might be a viable choice for gamers who play selective titles to shell out $40 for a one-time purchase, those who are usually subscribed to the pass will undoubtedly have an incredible deal on their hands if House Flipper 2 is added to the service. Until then, you can always enjoy flipping houses in the original game on Xbox Game Pass.

