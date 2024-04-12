House in House Flipper 2
Image via Frozen District
Category:
House Flipper

Can you play House Flipper 2 on Mac?

Flipping houses ain't so easy.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 08:08 pm

House Flipper 2 may have been released on April 10 for consoles, but it actually launched on PC via Steam on Dec. 14, 2023. Given the title has been out on PC for several months, players hope the title is available on Mac.

Recommended Videos

Is House Flipper 2 available on Mac, explained

A beach shack in House Flipper 2 in need of some TLC.
Work, work, work. Image via Frozen District.

No, House Flipper 2 is not available directly to play on Mac. Unfortunately, developing games for Mac computers can be costly, complex, and time-consuming, so games are not frequently released on this Apple device.

Instead, players who own Apple devices, like Macs, turn to cloud platforms to play popular Steam, Epic, Ubisoft, and—if they have a partnership—Xbox Game Pass games.

Is House Flipper 2 available on GeForce Now?

house flipper 2 on gfn
You can play it via GeForce Now. Screenshot by Dot Esports via GFN

Yes, House Flipper 2 is available on GeForce Now. However, it should be noted that, like all GeForce Now games, you must purchase them on specific platforms to play them.

To enjoy House Flipper 2 on your Mac, you’ll need a Steam PC copy and a GeForce Now account. Thankfully, depending on where you are in the world, GeForce Now either offers a free trial or a free (but very limited) version of its subscription.

If you own a Mac and want to play more games, especially those found on GeForce Now, getting one of the higher-tier subscriptions is a pretty good idea. This is because you get priority in queues (when I didn’t have my priority subscription, my wait times were around 30 minutes to get into the game), you can have longer game sessions, access to better virtual computers to game on, and a smoother gameplay experience.

However, as House Flipper 2 only needs a little to run well, you won’t need to get the more costly subscriptions to play it, and it runs perfectly fine on the free version.

So, if you own a Mac and want to play House Flipper 2, this is everything you need to know about how to play it on your Apple computer.

