House Flipper 2 roadmap: All planned updates and DLC

House Flipper 2 is the cheapest way to live out your redevelopment dreams, and there’s plenty more to come, with a full roadmap shared by developer Frozen District.

First released on PC in Dec. 2024, House Flipper 2 then launched on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 10, and fans are still hopeful that a Nintendo Switch version will arrive further down the line.

With new platforms now being able to enjoy House Flipper 2, the focus has shifted to providing additional content and DLC, both free and paid, in a wealth of updates slated for 2024. You can see them all here.

Full House Flipper 2 roadmap

Lots more to come. Image via Frozen District

Frozen District shared a roadmap for House Flipper 2 and the original House Flipper in February 2024, with several planned updates already released—including the console launch of House Flipper 2 on April 10 and the unveiling of the Dine Out DLC for House Flipper in March.

The roadmap can be seen in the image shared above, but as outlined by the developer, these plans will update frequently and are subject to change. The future plans are:

May 2024: Closed alpha co-op playtests for House Flipper 2.

Closed alpha co-op playtests for House Flipper 2. June 2024: House Flipper franchise birthday celebration.

House Flipper franchise birthday celebration. June 2024 : House Flipper free content update.

: House Flipper free content update. June 2024: House Flipper 2 free content update.

Alongside the confirmed release windows for the features mentioned above, Frozen District also shared plans for future updates that are yet to be given a firm release window. They are:

House Flipper 2 free co-op mode DLC.

House Flipper 2 first expansion announcement.

House Flipper 2 Halloween and Winter updates.

House Flipper 2 features including item resize and selling roofs/stairs in Story Mode.

House Flipper 1 DLC release.

