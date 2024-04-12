Is House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

House Flipper 2 allows players to live out their renovation dreams with everything from complete redesigns to simple but satisfying cleaning work. Nintendo Switch players may wonder if they can join the fun—we have the answer.

First released on PC in Dec. 2024, House Flipper 2 then arrived on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 10 to bring the game to a new audience—providing a host of achievements and trophies to earn along the way.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch player wondering if you can get in on the fun, read on to find out.

Can you play House Flipper 2 on Nintendo Switch?

No news yet. Image via Frozen District

No, House Flipper 2 is not currently available on Nintendo Switch—although it could be available on the platform in the future.

On the ESRB rating for House Flipper 2, the platforms listed for the title include Nintendo Switch, despite the fact there is no official confirmation that the game will arrive on the platform. While this isn’t a guarantee, it does look promising.

The availability of the original House Flipper game on Nintendo Switch is also encouraging, especially given this version arrived four months after the PlayStation and Xbox versions were released.

Given the above, it seems that House Flipper 2 could be released on Nintendo Switch in the future, but if so, there would likely be a few months, at least, between the release of the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and its arrival on Nintendo Switch.

Of course, this is mere speculation until we get official confirmation on whether the plans for House Flipper 2 include a Nintendo Switch release—and whether the Switch successor, expected to arrive in 2025, affects any plans.

