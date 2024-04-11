Category:
House Flipper 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

A lot to unpack.
Josh Challies
Published: Apr 11, 2024 04:09 am
House Flipper 2 has landed on consoles and allows players to leave out their DIY dreams—with plenty of achievements and trophies awarded along the way.

After first arriving on PC in Dec. 2024, House Flipper 2 has finally jumped to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and while the main quest is to rebuild houses, earn money, and flip for profit, there are also rewards to earn along the way.

Some of the achievements and trophies in House Flipper 2 are unlocked simply by playing through the game, while others will have you channeling your inner LeBron James while taking out the trash.

You can find every achievement and trophy in House Flipper 2 in our guide below.

All House Flipper 2 trophies and achievements

There are 36 achievements and trophies to earn in House Flipper 2, including the coveted Platinum trophy on PlayStation for earning all other trophies—which is also available on Xbox, providing 100 Gamerscore.

NameDescriptionPlayStation RarityXbox Gamerscore
World’s Best FlipperUnlock all trophies/achievements.Platinum100G
I’m an architect!Building from the ground up is so much fun.Bronze10G
Business is boomingHouse Flipping at its finest.Silver40G
Change of environmentWhy sell a house when you can move in?Bronze10G
Deja VuThis job looks very familiar…Bronze10G
Hello?Catch up with an old friend.Bronze10G
Full ControlConnect 20 items to one switch and turn it on.Bronze10G
I’m GratefulFind Reva’s lost journalBronze10G
Don’t try this at home!Spray an electrical outlet while cleaningBronze10G
Custom PC coolingPut a laptop in a fridge.Bronze10G
Fully preparedUnlock all tools in Story Mode.Bronze40G
The Fast and the CleanestFinish a job in less than five minutes.Bronze10G
It ain’t that easySomeone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure.Bronze10G
Work smart, not hardWho said an outdoor bin has to be outside?Bronze10G
With great power…Unlock all perksGold60G
Trick ShotThrow a trash bag into a bin three times in a row.Bronze10G
Pinnacove SuburbsNo job in the suburbs can be left unfinished.Silver40G
Crayfish CoastEverything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs!Silver40G
Coralroot ForestA job can’t hide even in the deepest forest.Silver40G
House HoarderI keep them out of sentiment.Bronze10G
The tables have turnedSomeone has to make a mess for someone else to clean.Bronze10G
BullseyeThrow a trash bag into a bin from 10m.Bronze10G
As instructedAssemble one item.Bronze10G
First stepsIt’s just the beginning.Bronze10G
Full houseHow many Bessies are there?Bronze10G
That was a lotNo stain can hide from you.Silver40G
Mount EverestCover a distance of 8848m with a paint roller.Bronze10G
Everything matchesUse the Flipper Tool to copy and paste the item style five times.Bronze10G
Charming talkerIt’s good to know who you work for.Silver40G
Change of mindThis color looked better in the store.Silver40G
Marathon runnerCover a distance of 42km.Silver40G
TinkererYou really love assembling items, don’t you?Silver40G
They come and they goSell five houses.Gold60G
MillionaireEarn your first 1,000,000.Gold60G
Money sinkSpend your first 1,000,000.Gold60G
You did it!And that’s the whole story.Gold60G
