House Flipper 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

House Flipper 2 has landed on consoles and allows players to leave out their DIY dreams—with plenty of achievements and trophies awarded along the way.

After first arriving on PC in Dec. 2024, House Flipper 2 has finally jumped to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and while the main quest is to rebuild houses, earn money, and flip for profit, there are also rewards to earn along the way.

Some of the achievements and trophies in House Flipper 2 are unlocked simply by playing through the game, while others will have you channeling your inner LeBron James while taking out the trash.

You can find every achievement and trophy in House Flipper 2 in our guide below.

All House Flipper 2 trophies and achievements

Home sweet home. Image via Frozen District

There are 36 achievements and trophies to earn in House Flipper 2, including the coveted Platinum trophy on PlayStation for earning all other trophies—which is also available on Xbox, providing 100 Gamerscore.

Name Description PlayStation Rarity Xbox Gamerscore World’s Best Flipper Unlock all trophies/achievements. Platinum 100G I’m an architect! Building from the ground up is so much fun. Bronze 10G Business is booming House Flipping at its finest. Silver 40G Change of environment Why sell a house when you can move in? Bronze 10G Deja Vu This job looks very familiar… Bronze 10G Hello? Catch up with an old friend. Bronze 10G Full Control Connect 20 items to one switch and turn it on. Bronze 10G I’m Grateful Find Reva’s lost journal Bronze 10G Don’t try this at home! Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning Bronze 10G Custom PC cooling Put a laptop in a fridge. Bronze 10G Fully prepared Unlock all tools in Story Mode. Bronze 40G The Fast and the Cleanest Finish a job in less than five minutes. Bronze 10G It ain’t that easy Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure. Bronze 10G Work smart, not hard Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside? Bronze 10G With great power… Unlock all perks Gold 60G Trick Shot Throw a trash bag into a bin three times in a row. Bronze 10G Pinnacove Suburbs No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished. Silver 40G Crayfish Coast Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs! Silver 40G Coralroot Forest A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest. Silver 40G House Hoarder I keep them out of sentiment. Bronze 10G The tables have turned Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean. Bronze 10G Bullseye Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10m. Bronze 10G As instructed Assemble one item. Bronze 10G First steps It’s just the beginning. Bronze 10G Full house How many Bessies are there? Bronze 10G That was a lot No stain can hide from you. Silver 40G Mount Everest Cover a distance of 8848m with a paint roller. Bronze 10G Everything matches Use the Flipper Tool to copy and paste the item style five times. Bronze 10G Charming talker It’s good to know who you work for. Silver 40G Change of mind This color looked better in the store. Silver 40G Marathon runner Cover a distance of 42km. Silver 40G Tinkerer You really love assembling items, don’t you? Silver 40G They come and they go Sell five houses. Gold 60G Millionaire Earn your first 1,000,000. Gold 60G Money sink Spend your first 1,000,000. Gold 60G You did it! And that’s the whole story. Gold 60G

