House Flipper 2 trophy list: All trophies and achievements

House Flipper 2 has landed on consoles and allows players to leave out their DIY dreams—with plenty of achievements and trophies awarded along the way.
After first arriving on PC in Dec. 2024, House Flipper 2 has finally jumped to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and while the main quest is to rebuild houses, earn money, and flip for profit, there are also rewards to earn along the way.
Some of the achievements and trophies in House Flipper 2 are unlocked simply by playing through the game, while others will have you channeling your inner LeBron James while taking out the trash.
You can find every achievement and trophy in House Flipper 2 in our guide below.
All House Flipper 2 trophies and achievements
There are 36 achievements and trophies to earn in House Flipper 2, including the coveted Platinum trophy on PlayStation for earning all other trophies—which is also available on Xbox, providing 100 Gamerscore.
|Name
|Description
|PlayStation Rarity
|Xbox Gamerscore
|World’s Best Flipper
|Unlock all trophies/achievements.
|Platinum
|100G
|I’m an architect!
|Building from the ground up is so much fun.
|Bronze
|10G
|Business is booming
|House Flipping at its finest.
|Silver
|40G
|Change of environment
|Why sell a house when you can move in?
|Bronze
|10G
|Deja Vu
|This job looks very familiar…
|Bronze
|10G
|Hello?
|Catch up with an old friend.
|Bronze
|10G
|Full Control
|Connect 20 items to one switch and turn it on.
|Bronze
|10G
|I’m Grateful
|Find Reva’s lost journal
|Bronze
|10G
|Don’t try this at home!
|Spray an electrical outlet while cleaning
|Bronze
|10G
|
|Custom PC cooling
|Put a laptop in a fridge.
|Bronze
|10G
|Fully prepared
|Unlock all tools in Story Mode.
|Bronze
|40G
|The Fast and the Cleanest
|Finish a job in less than five minutes.
|Bronze
|10G
|It ain’t that easy
|Someone’s trash isn’t always another’s treasure.
|Bronze
|10G
|Work smart, not hard
|Who said an outdoor bin has to be outside?
|Bronze
|10G
|With great power…
|Unlock all perks
|Gold
|60G
|Trick Shot
|Throw a trash bag into a bin three times in a row.
|Bronze
|10G
|Pinnacove Suburbs
|No job in the suburbs can be left unfinished.
|Silver
|40G
|Crayfish Coast
|Everything on the coast seems more fun, even jobs!
|Silver
|40G
|Coralroot Forest
|A job can’t hide even in the deepest forest.
|Silver
|40G
|
|House Hoarder
|I keep them out of sentiment.
|Bronze
|10G
|The tables have turned
|Someone has to make a mess for someone else to clean.
|Bronze
|10G
|Bullseye
|Throw a trash bag into a bin from 10m.
|Bronze
|10G
|As instructed
|Assemble one item.
|Bronze
|10G
|First steps
|It’s just the beginning.
|Bronze
|10G
|Full house
|How many Bessies are there?
|Bronze
|10G
|That was a lot
|No stain can hide from you.
|Silver
|40G
|Mount Everest
|Cover a distance of 8848m with a paint roller.
|Bronze
|10G
|Everything matches
|Use the Flipper Tool to copy and paste the item style five times.
|Bronze
|10G
|Charming talker
|It’s good to know who you work for.
|Silver
|40G
|Change of mind
|This color looked better in the store.
|Silver
|40G
|Marathon runner
|Cover a distance of 42km.
|Silver
|40G
|Tinkerer
|You really love assembling items, don’t you?
|Silver
|40G
|They come and they go
|Sell five houses.
|Gold
|60G
|Millionaire
|Earn your first 1,000,000.
|Gold
|60G
|Money sink
|Spend your first 1,000,000.
|Gold
|60G
|You did it!
|And that’s the whole story.
|Gold
|60G