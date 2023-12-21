The Steam Winter Sale kicked off on Dec. 21 and lasts until Jan. 4, slashing the prices of games in the most festive of manners. Santa Gaben blessed us with massive discounts on countless titles, so we’ve compiled a list of the best deals in the 2023 Steam Winter Sale.

Best Steam Winter Sale deals

Read Dead Redemption 2 – $19.79

Yee-haw! Image via Rockstar Games

One of Rockstar’s best games, Red Dead Redemption 2, has received a 67 percent discount for the Winter Season. RDR2 offers players hundreds of hours of gameplay, with so much to explore it’s hard to keep track of it. The game costs less than 20 bucks and offers players hundreds of hours of gameplay. For the price, RDR2 is probably the best bang for the buck you’ll get this Winter, not only because of its stellar singleplayer campaign, but also the addictive Online mode where you can play Dalton Brothers with your friends all day long. It also recently hit new sales milestones, which is understandable considering its frequent discounts.

Monster Hunter: World – $9.89

MHW is a factory of fun. Image via Capcom

Capcom’s fantastic co-op monster-slaying game Monster Hunter: World also got a 67 percent cut to its original price, bringing it to less than 10 USD. It’s regarded as one of the better action games on the market right now, and the price offered makes it more than worth the investment. You can slay countless monsters, and playing with friends is insanely fun, especially during the Holidays. It also has Geralt of Rivia in it, in case you weren’t sold on it yet.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition – $12.49

The Witcher 3 is often named the best game of all time. Image via CDPR

Speaking of Geralt of Rivia, you can experience Geralt’s final (and best) adventures for the low price of $12.49. This bundle contains the main game and both of the expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine—collectively offering about 250 hours of playtime if you manage to discover everything on your first run. The latter even won RPG of the Year at the 2016 Game Awards, and it alone is worth the price of a full game. But, in the usual CDPR manner, the game and its expansions are heavily discounted for the Winter Sale, and there’s no better time to grab it than now, especially with its latest Next Gen update.

God of War – $24.99

“I’m a god, boy.” Image via Santa Monica Studio

Though traditionally a Sony PlayStation exclusive, God of War somehow made its way to Steam and is now being offered at a 50 percent discount. Experiencing Kratos’ life in the mythical Nordic lands following the fall of Olympus is one of a kind, as the contrast between his new and old selves is striking and gives the character incredible depth. Christopher Judge was also rewarded with the Best Performance Game Award twice for his role as Kratos, so don’t miss out on this amazing deal.

Black Desert – $0.99

Black Desert is among the most played games in 2023. Image via Pearl Abyss

All right, hear me out. One of the best and most played MMOs on the market for under a dollar? Come on, it rarely gets better than this. Black Desert usually costs only $9.99, but at a 90 percent discount and under one USD, it’s a deal unlike any other. If you’re into hack-and-slash MMOs, Black Desert is for you, especially at this price.

Hunt: Showdown – $13.99

Hunt: Showdown is a one-of-a-kind experience. Image via Crytek

If you’ve been wondering where Crytek has been since releasing Crysis 3 over a decade ago, I’ve got the answer for you: they’ve been making one of the best shooter games in gaming history. Hunt: Showdown, a pseudo-extraction, pseudo-battle royale PvPvE game set in the Civil War-era American South, is a Gothic treat for players who love horror and first-person shooters. It’s a one-of-a-kind game with constant updates, a devoted development team, and no pay-to-win, and is now offered at a 65 percent discount for the Steam Winter Sale. So, if you’re in the market for a shooter with Gothic horror elements—Hunt is the perfect choice. Just watch out for the dude on fire, he’s a special breed.

Deep Rock Galactic – $9.89

Face off Lovecraftian horrors of the deep in Deep Rock Galactic. Image via Ghost Ship Games

A game with likely the most caring developers out there, Deep Rock Galactic takes the team-based design from Left 4 Dead and brings it to the stars. Featuring a team of dwarves working for a celestial corporation that only wants them to keep drilling deeper and deeper, Deep Rock Galactic is some of the most fun you can have with your friends. It’s challenging, it’s addictive, and it has dwarves. What else could anyone want? Oh, right, a sub-$10 price tag—which it’s exactly at right now.

Devil May Cry 5 – $9.89

The real Dante. Image via Capcom

Another Capcom title, this time following the adventures of Dante. No, not that one; we don’t talk about that one. Devil May Cry 5 follows the real Dante, the cynical, sometimes grungy guy with white hair who loves hacking and slashing through waves of demons. At this price tag, this singleplayer title is seldom matched in terms of price-per-hour played, and you should definitely consider it if you like the DMC franchise. The fake American Dante is also on sale now, so if you like that (I do, and I’m sorry), you can grab it as well.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – $24.99

Uncharted is a breathtaking franchise. Image via Naughty Dog

Containing two Uncharted games in one, the Legacy of Thieves Collection is worth it even at full price. Now, slashed by half, the two games are a fantastic deal that any fan of Sony’s or Naughty Dog’s titles should consider grabbing. It has the Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy stories bundled in one, the former often regarded as one of the best action-adventure games ever created. Both stories follow the wild adventures of Nathan Drake, an Indiana Jones type of guy, perfectly suited for those eagerly waiting for the upcoming Lara Croft anime series.

Dead Space Remake – $23.99

Dead Space Remake significantly transcends the original’s scope. Image via EA Games

EA’s efforts to bring back the Dead Space franchise have worked out well in their favor. The remake is considered a fantastic reimagining of the original game, with terrific graphics and a horrifying atmosphere. Posed against The Callisto Protocol, created by the original Dead Space creative director, the remake somehow came out on top as a true-to-form successor to one of the best horror games ever made. The game is currently 60 percent off on Steam, and seeing it’s not even a year old, that’s a hell of a price.