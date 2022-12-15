How to download The Witcher 3 next gen upgrade

The Witcher 3 got a pretty sweet update recently when CD Projekt Red introduced a new version of the popular RPG for next gen consoles. The game will have ray tracing and increased performance with 60 fps modes, which will elevate and upgrade the quality of gameplay.

Even those who have played the game are looking forward to playing this version of it since the graphics look pretty different compared to the previous iteration of the title. Since the game is so popular, fans of the franchise are likely to go back to it to experience the differences.

How to download The Witcher 3 upgraded version on Steam

Players should have automatically gotten an update for the newest version when it was released, but if you’re not sure, you can check by going to the Steam library page for The Witcher 3 and selecting the settings indicated by the cog button in the top right corner.

A menu should pop up when you select that button and you should see “Updates” as an option. In the “Automatic Updates” section, make sure “Always keep this game updated” is selected. This way, when you go to boot up the game again, if the new update hasn’t been applied, it should now.

How to upgrade The Witcher 3 to the PS5 version

To get the PS5 version of the game, you’ll need to have the PS4 version on your account. For those who bought a disc version and opted for a digital version of the PS5, you’re out of luck and will need to purchase the game on your PS5 to get the upgraded version.

On the home screen, select The Witcher 3 and next to the “Play Game” button, select the three dots button. This will bring up a menu. Select “View Product” and you’ll be taken to the game’s product page. Select the three dots again on the product page and then select “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.” Once on that page, you should see the option to download the PS5 upgrade for free.

How to upgrade The Witcher 3 to the Xbox Series X|S version

The process for upgrading to the Xbox next gen version is a little easier than the PS5. Players just need to have The Witcher 3 unlocked on their accounts to get the upgraded version.

On the home screen, go to The Witcher 3 and then press the Menu button on your controller. A menu will come up. Select “Manage game ad add-ons.” Then, on the next screen, there is a section for updates. This is where you’ll be able to update the game. Simply select it and it should download the upgrade for you.