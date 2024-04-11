House Flipper 2: My ex-roommate’s mess broke me guide

We can all relate to having nightmarish roommates, but few experiences are as terrible as the one Stephen from House Flipper 2 is having.

Recommended Videos

Entering the homes in House Flipper 2 offers a glimpse into the lives of their occupants. Cleaning June’s house and flipping an abandoned basement into a DnD dungeon is fine, but take Stephen’s place, for example. It’s clear he’s endured numerous “please wash your dishes” talks with his ex-roommate. Now that the roommate’s gone, it’s up to you to scrub away the tire marks, clear out the food remnants, and erase the door graffiti so Stephen can start fresh. Here’s how to complete Jack Went to Japan in House Flipper 2.

House Flipper 2: Jack Went to Japan guide

Front yard

How old is this box? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do in the front yard to complete My Ex-roommate’s mess broke me in House Flipper 2:

Collect the trash bag and throw it inside one of the two bins.

and throw it inside one of the two bins. Clean 13 stains of dirt, mostly tire marks.

Garage

All the tires. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do in the garage to complete My Ex-roommate’s mess broke me in House Flipper 2:

Pick up two trash items from the floor in the garage. Don’t forget the old box near the window.

from the floor in the garage. Don’t forget the old box near the window. Clean 20 stains of dirt , which are mostly spots of car maintenance products and tire marks.

, which are mostly spots of car maintenance products and tire marks. Sell the following items: Four tires Three old newspapers

the following items:

Roommate’s bedroom

I spy an orange microwave. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do in the roommate’s bedroom to complete My Ex-roommate’s mess broke me in House Flipper 2:

Pick up 91 trash items from the floor, desk, shelves, and underneath the bed. Yes, this guy was messy.

from the floor, desk, shelves, and underneath the bed. Yes, this guy was messy. Clean 54 stains of dirt . Most are cup stains on the white shelves, but you can always press L1 to highlight the remaining stains.

. Most are cup stains on the white shelves, but you can always press L1 to highlight the remaining stains. Clean five windows

Sell the following items: A Stop sign A kettle Three rug A keyboard Three monitors A CPU A mouse Two speakers 10 posters Two mirrors Four boxes Two cup One plate Four binders Two withered plants A tabletop game

the following items:

When you enter the ex-roommate’s room, Stephen Jablonski calls you with a special request. His microwave mysteriously disappeared recently, and he’d like to have it back in the kitchen. You can find this orange microwave under the bed. Take it back to the kitchen to complete this extra request.

Upstairs bathroom

Gross bathroom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do in the upstairs bathroom to complete My Ex-roommate’s mess broke me in House Flipper 2:

Collect 25 trash items , which are just old products for the most part.

, which are just old products for the most part. Clean 17 dirt stains , mostly found on the floor and inside the shower. I don’t know, nor want to know, whether that’s blood or dirt.

, mostly found on the floor and inside the shower. I don’t know, nor want to know, whether that’s blood or dirt. Sell the following items: Two slippers One red toothbrush A glass A box

the following items:

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more