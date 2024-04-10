House Flipper 2: I have a new quest for you guide

While House Flipper 2 kicks off with a typical suburban home tutorial, brace yourself for increasingly bizarre tasks ahead.

House Flipper 2 keeps you on your toes with a variety of tasks. From unpacking to deep cleaning and even transforming a basement into an epic RPG game space, boredom is not an option. In this guide, I’ll show you how to tick every task in the RPG basement house in House Flipper 2.

House Flipper 2: RPG basement house guide

Here’s everything you need to do in the RPG basement house to complete the “I have a new quest for you” job in House Flipper 2:

Flip 19 items on the basement

Collect 115 trash items

Clean 46 stains

Unpack five boxes

Since you only need to clean up the living room and basement, I recommend closing all other doors to avoid getting lost in this house. If you need more tips and tricks for House Flipper 2, we’ve got you covered, too.

Collect trash in the RPG basement house

A fitting trash can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This house is filled with broken plates and cups and leftover food. Equip the trash bag and pick up as much trash as you can before the bag closes.

When the trash bag is full, head outside the RPG basement house through the front door and look for the military green trash can. It’s worth upgrading the trash collection skill before tackling this job.

Clean all stains in the RPG basement house

Scrubbing the kitchen counter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find tons of stains on the floor, walls, ceiling, and furniture, especially near the kitchen sink and the RPG basement.

If you can’t spot the missing stains, use the Flipper Senses to highlight them in yellow. Pay special attention to the green stains on the rugs of the basement and the white stains underneath the pool table.

Unpack all boxes in the RPG basement house

Time to unpack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the basement, you can find five blue boxes that need unboxing. These boxes are full of video games, books, consoles, and other geeky memorabilia you must place in the basement.

House Flipper 2 doesn’t dictate where each item must go. It doesn’t matter if you want to place the console on top of the pool table as long as all boxes are fully empty.

All items you need to flip in the RPG basement house

Sell them all. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every item you need to flip in the RPG basement in House Flipper 2:

All rotten wooden chairs

All rotten wooden logs

All rotten wooden tables

A football

An old lamp

An old fan

An old sofa

An old mirror

An old TV

Four old posters

An old white cupboard

An old barbecue

Two old wardrobes

An old washing machine

A TV antennae

Four old plants

An old sander

An old toaster

You can find all these items in the basement of the house.

