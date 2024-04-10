House Flipper 2: So much to unpack guide

As you sharpen your skills to become the best House Flipper on the block, you meet many peculiar folks in House Flipper 2

Recommended Videos

House Flipper 2 is more than a house-flipping simulator. This game can introduce you to interesting characters who welcome you into their home and show you their terrible, terrible cleaning habits. I don’t know what June has been going through, but there’s leftover food everywhere in her house. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete the “So much to unpack” job in House Flipper 2.

House Flipper 2: Help with moving guide

Here’s everything you need to do to get three stars in June’s house in House Flipper 2

Flip the For Sale sign.

Collect 61 trash items and unpack seven boxes in the living room.

Collect 16 trash items and unpack three boxes in the bedroom.

Unpack two boxes in the bathroom.

Collect two trash items in the storage room.

Collecting trash in June’s house

Swish, swish. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Equip the trash bag and collect all leftover food and cardboard boxes on the kitchen aisle, living room floor, near trash bins, and underneath her bed in House Flipper 2.

If you need help tracking down remaining trash, use your Flipper Senses with L1. When the trash bag is full, take it to the big trash bin outside the house in June’s front yard. There are almost 70 pieces of trash in this house, and while you’re here to help June move, I’m sure she will repay your kindness.

Though there are several stains on the front porch and bedroom, you won’t get any points for scrubbing in this job.

Unpacking boxes in June’s house

A surprise item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open the boxes and pick up one item at a time by pressing X in House Flipper 2. A few clues point to where items belong if you look around.

You can tell June likes to place her pots in the bottom drawer of the kitchen because she has conveniently placed only one pot there and left the drawer open for us to see. That said, the game doesn’t punish you in any way for placing pots—or any other item, for that matter—anywhere else in the house.

As long as you empty all boxes, feel free to get creative with item placement. If an item doesn’t fit where you want to place it, try rotating it with the arrow keys or switching from one placement mode to another.

You must unpack 12 boxes, but most are in the living room and kitchen area of the house.

Flip the For Sale sign

She won’t be needing this anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to June’s storage room on the back of the house to find a For Sale sign thrown around. Because June just bought this house, it’s no longer for sale. That means you must equip the Flipper Tool and sell this sign to get three starts on this job in House Flipper 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more