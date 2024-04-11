Category:
House Flipper

House Flipper 2: Out with the Old! guide

Finally, a normal request.
Cande Maldonado
Published: Apr 11, 2024 08:12 am
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pinnacove Suburbs seems like it’s full of weirdos, but Emma Baker actually has a decent request in House Flipper 2.

In House Flipper 2, you get all kinds of house cleaning, painting, and unpacking requests. Your first neighborhood, Pinnacove Suburbs, seems full of clients who refuse to unpack their furniture or clean their ex-roommate’s mess. But in Out with the Old!, Emma Baker requests that you clean her old house and coffee shop so she can sell it.

Unsurprisingly, the place is full of dirt, dust, and old furniture. As a dutiful House Flipper, it’s your job to leave this place in the best condition so Emma can get her place’s worth. In this guide, I’ll walk you through every step of completing the café closing job in House Flipper 2.

House Flipper 2: Café closing guide

Because this job is all about renovating, I strongly recommend selling everything with the Flipper Tool before you clean and collect trash.

This level also introduces a new mechanic: vacuuming. To vacuum leaves or black specks of dust on the ground, equip the vacuum and hold R2 until all required items are vacuumed. Press L1 to make sure the floor is clean when you are done.

Yard

outdoors HF2
A lovely, messy garden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the yard ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Collect 71 trash items, mostly near the red and yellow trash bins.
  • Clean two stains of dirt in that same area.
  • Sell the following items:
    • A chalkboard sign
    • Two wooden chairs
    • A bottle of cleaning product
    • A sponge

Front porch

Here’s what you need to do to get the front porch ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Clean two stains of dirt.
  • Vacuum 73 leaves on the floor.
  • Sell all three tables and four chairs.

Entrance and living room

living room HF2
All this furniture needs to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the front porch ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Collect 35 trash items.
  • Clean 21 stains of dirt.
  • Clean three windows.
  • Sell the following items
    • A plantstand with four pots
    • A single sofa
    • A double sofa
    • Two rectangle-shaped tables
    • Two bookshelves
    • A wooden counter
    • A blue bench
    • A WC sign
    • A circle-shaped table
    • Three wooden boxes
    • A chalkboard
    • Two rugs
    • Five chairs
    • A wooden bench
    • A wooden clock
    • An old radio
    • Two candles
    • Two plants
    • Two black and white posters and a book club poster

Bathroom

bathroom HF2
This bathroom could use some cleaning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the bathroom ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Sell the following items:
    • An orange trash bin
    • Two plungers
    • A wooden cabinet
    • A red bucket
    • Two toilet paper rolls
    • A speaker
    • A bottle of cleaning product

Kitchen

kitchen room HF2
Dirty kitchen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the kitchen ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Collect three trash items
  • Clean 20 stains of dirt
  • Clean five windows
  • Vacuum 374 specks of dirt on the floor
  • Sell the following items:
    • Two wooden boxes
    • A nine-piece wooden kitchen set
    • Two wooden shelves
    • An old telephone
    • A stove
    • Two trash bins
    • Two coffee machines
    • A cupcake tin
    • A silver tray
    • An old fridge
    • A wooden drawer
    • A dish-drying rack

Storage room

storage room H2F
You don’t need to store all that. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the storage room ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Collect 14 trash items
  • Clean 10 dirt stains
  • Vacuum 27 specks of dirt
  • Sell the following items:
    • A pink bed
    • A wooden shelf
    • A wooden cupboard
    • A wooden table
    • A blue bench
    • A bag of chips

Basement hallway

basement room HF2
More chairs? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s what you need to do to get the basement hallway ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Clean three windows
  • Clean seven dirt stains on the floor
  • Sell the following items:
    • A pair of scissors
    • Two shelves
    • A cutter knife
    • A red bucket
    • A wooden box
    • Wooden chairs

Basement room

Here’s what you need to do to get the basement ready in Out with the Old! in House Flipper 2:

  • Clean five dirt stains
  • Collect 13 trash items
  • Sell the following items:
    • An old bucket of paint
    • A rocking chair
    • Two benches
    • A crib
    • A table
    • A sofa
    • An old TV
    • A bedchair
    • A flask
    • An old radio
    • A football
    • A lamp
    • A flowerpot
