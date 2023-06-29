You should pull for Honkai’s Yukong for this one great exploration ability

Yukong’s release in Honkai: Star Rail was overshadowed by Luocha’s, the five-star healer on June 28. Still, she has strengths that make her valuable to any roster.

One of them has little to do with combat, though. Her Technique, which can only be used in the game’s world, grants her sprint mode for 20 seconds. It also grants an Attack boost for the beginning of her next fight.

In a Reddit thread, players expressed amazement at how useful that ability could be while still being fun. In a video, a user displayed how they could avoid being Ambushed by enemies for a long time thanks to sprinting.

Avoiding being Ambushed by enemies will save up some precious time when you’re exploring older areas and don’t want to head into combat. But it’ll also help you engage first, or simply make your whole exploration experience smoother.

Yukong is a four-star character using the Imaginary element, similar to Luocha, but from the Path of Harmony, which makes her a useful support.

Her Technique is what sets her apart from other four-star characters in Honkai though, as she’s the first one to feature an ability mainly focused on helping with exploration.

Fortunately, all players will eventually get the chance to profit from Yukong’s helpful sprint ability. While she’s now locked behind Character Wrap pulls alongside Luocha since June 28, she’ll be obtainable for free when Version 1.2 hits live servers.

