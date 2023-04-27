Survival Wisdom quest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail will give you a few optional quests, called Adventure Missions, as you progress through the main story. Some like Survival Wisdom can be valuable, though, since they will reward you with a form of currency called Stellar Jade.

You can get the Survival Wisdom optional quest upon completing the main quest, “Lying in Rust.” It’s the last one of the “In the Withering Wintry Night” Chapter, which you will complete in the Great Mine.

It will be fairly easy for you to get the quest. You’ll simply receive a message from Sampo on your phone after completing the prerequisite quest and you’ll be prompted to accept the mission after answering him.

Here is how to complete the Survival Wisdom quest in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Survival Wisdom quest guide

When you accept the quest seemingly so urgent, you’ll be able to continue by heading to the Great Mine and talking to Sampo in person. After explaining the situation, he’ll ask you to help him find three pieces of equipment.

While the first one will be relatively easy to find since the location area will be fairly small, the second one will be hidden further in the mines.

Pick up the first mining tool just near Sampo, shown by the interact effects on a shovel. Just look to his right (your left when standing in front of him) and you’ll see it.

The second one is located a bit further away. You’ll have to defeat an enemy who will standing in the way between you and the tool. He’ll fight alongside two more opponents, so be prepared.

Then, you’ll be able to go back to Sampo and give him both mining tools he requested. Then, he’ll give you a treasure map for the third tool. There, you might get stuck. To find it, teleport to Overlook’s Space Anchor on the same map, as shown below.

Once you’ve gotten there, head north. You might not have explored the location of the hidden third tool yet.

Simply head west once you’re in the large corridor. You’ll easily spot tents on the left, guarded by a few enemies. You’ll be able to investigate something behind the tent closest to you when you arrive from the Space Anchor, and you’ll find the last tool Sampo requested.

After a long argument with Sampo—that could nearly become a physical confrontation—you’ll finally get the real treasure map. To find the real treasure, head to the same teleport as before, Overlook. Then, go further west than the last time.

You’ll obtain a Precious Treasure chest further down the road when passing under the bridge.