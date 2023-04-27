Fleeting Lights quest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

Fleeting Lights is an optional quest called Adventure Mission in Honkai: Star Rail. It’s highly valuable, not for its rewards but for unlocking Honkai’s hard content. Here is how to pick it up and complete it.

Genshin Impact players will recognize many elements from HoYoverse’s flagship title in Honkai, including the Spiral Abyss. Honkai‘s equivalent is called the Forgotten Hall, and it’s unlocked with the Fleeting Lights quest.

Related: How to increase your Honkai: Star Rail Equilibrium level

You won’t be able to get the quest before putting in a certain amount of playtime in the game first. You’ll have to complete the Trial Of The Equilibrum Part One quest. It’s unlocked after reaching Traiblaze level 20, which means players who are just starting out will have to be patient.

Here is how to complete the Fleeting Lights Adventure Mission in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Fleeting Lights quest guide

The Fleeting Lights optional quest can be picked up pretty easily once you’ve met the requirements, so don’t panic: You won’t be able to miss it.

Upon reaching Traiblaze level 20, you’ll receive a message from Pom-Pom on your phone. You’ll see the notification appear on the left side of your screen and will get the answer following a short conversation.

Related: To The Faint Star quest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

Pom-Pom will inform you of an issue that will require your attention in the Express. You’ll have to head there using your map.

You’ll be able to navigate directly to the right spot upon accepting the mission, but if you didn’t activate it and began completing other quests, you’ll have to go back to your Quest Journal (by pressing the J button by default) and navigate there to see where to go. Then, you’ll unlock the Forgotten Hall.