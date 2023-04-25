5 games like Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG game featuring a turn-based combat system and strong focus on exploration in a universe set in space. It’s a mix of several genres that make it resemble many other titles while still giving a unique game experience.

This is HoYoverse’s next big title after Genshin Impact‘s success. The game takes many elements from the developer’s flagship title, but also features key differences. You’ll get accustomed to a different combat mechanic and a rich universe.

The developer has added plenty of content ahead of release, with over 20 characters available and many quests to complete in various areas.

That said, the game is only at the beginning of its life cycle, and players might complete most of its content fast or get bored at some point. If you’re running into one of those problems, we have compiled a list of games similar to Honkai Star Rail, whether you’ve discovered the genre and want to know more or you already need a break from the game.

The 5 best games like Honkai Star Rail

5) Arknights

Image via Hypergryph

Arknights, another free-to-play mobile game, is a tactical RPG with tower defense elements and a gacha model. It looks quite different from Honkai: Star Rail, but there are many similarities between both titles. Outside of the gacha system, there is the universe, which is also futuristic and post-apocalyptic.

4) Fate/Grand Order

Image via Aniplex

Players who found themselves at home with Honkai‘s turn-based combat system might like Fate/Grand Order. The free-to-play mobile game uses a turn-based combat setup with complex mechanics and several game modes, such as PvP. The story is told in a visual novel style, and it also features gacha elements.

3) Honkai Impact 3rd

Image via miHoYo

If you’ve resonated with Honkai Impact Star Rail‘s universe rather than its gameplay and story, you might want to test out the franchise’s previous title, Honkai Impact 3rd, released in 2016.

The game has seen much content introduced over the years, offering a variety of different game modes like PvP, co-op, and story. It’s also fast-paced, which can suit players who aren’t into turn-based combat. You’ll recognize some familiar faces from the latest title, as well as tons of new ones.

2) Tower of Fantasy

Image via Level Infinite

Tower of Fantasy is a game that was quickly compared to Genshin Impact when it released. This free-to-play game is an action RPG featuring the same anime-style graphics as Honkai. It’s also in an open world, with action combat mechanics and characters with special abilities.

Combat mechanics are not entirely the same as Genshin‘s, however. Tower of Fantasy offers a few more elements of hack-n-slash playstyle. Players can also switch from up to three weapons to adjust their strategy.

1) Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

This is the most logical title on this list. HoYoverse replicated many of the elements that made Genshin‘s success to create Honkai Star Rail. It’ll feature the same business model and gacha mechanics, as well as resource management for the most part.

You’ll also find most of Honkai Star Rail‘s exploration elements reminiscent of Genshin‘s, although both titles are set in very different universes. Overall, the main difference between both titles, their universe aside, is their respective combat system.

While Honkai uses a turn-based combat system, Genshin‘s gameplay is action-based. It’s fast-paced and feels completely different, so it might not suit everyone.