Honkai: Star Rail is an RPG set in a futuristic universe where technology plays an important part in the main plot—and The Faint Star quest emphasizes this.

You’ll get this quest upon reaching Trailblaze level 15. When you reach this level, you’ll automatically receive several messages at once on your phone, including one from a guy named Rocky, who will mistake you for someone else.

You’ll obtain the quest after responding to the strange texts you receive. After completing a few steps, the optional quest will reward you with Trailblaze EXP, 40 Stellar Jade, 50 Hertareum, 12 Sparse Aether, and 1,200 Credits.

Here’s how to complete The Faint Star Adventure mission in Honkai: Star Rail.

The Faint Star quest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

After you accept the mission, you can directly Navigate to the next location on the map. You can also find the quest in your Journal, which can be accessed by pressing J by default. Rocky can be found in the Master Control Zone, near Herta’s Office.

Picking up the quest

He’ll tell you of his troubles and will ask for your help to find Lesley. After speaking to him, you might get stuck since you won’t be able to directly Navigate to the next step. When opening your map, however, you’ll find the next location pointed in the Storage Zone.

When heading there, you’ll be prompted with finding fixing parts, and you’ll simply have to follow the blue signs. When heading to the next area, you’ll have to defeat a few monsters to get to the part’s locations.

You’ll be able to return to the repeater and fix it, recovering Lesley’s last recordings. Then, you’ll go to the Monitor Room to discover worrying clues.

Identifying the mastermind according to the surveillance footage

You’ll return to the Master Control Room to identify the mastermind, according to the surveillance footage. If you’re using the Teleport on the north of the map, you won’t have to make many steps to get there: Simply go talk to Bernard, standing right in front of the Space Anchor.

After you’ve done speaking to Bernard, you’ll have a hard choice to make. It’s worth noting that whatever item you give to Rocky won’t affect the quest’s rewards—it’ll only change the character’s life forever. So no pressure.