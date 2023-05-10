Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 is the last companion mission of Clara, making her join the Astral Express crew in Honkai: Star Rail. You might have some tough choices to make and battles to fight along the way.

It’s the second mission of Clara, a follow-up to Rarely Affectionate Part. 1 that can be unlocked when you progress further through the game. You’ll help Clara with her issues in Jarilo-VI and will fend off some enemies on the way.

Here is how to unlock and complete Clara‘s Companion Mission, Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 in Honkai: Star Rail.

Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 quest guide in Honkai: Star Rail

Rarely Affectionate is a Companion Mission that’s part of the first Chapter of this kind of quest in Honkai. The second part of this quest will allow Clara to join the Astral Express crew alongside many other playable characters.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

How to unlock Clara’s second Companion Mission in Honkai

You’ll automatically be prompted with the start element of the Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 quest after reaching Trailblaze Level 34 and completing the Main Mission called Sinners Misled, Credence Falsified. It’s the last Mission of the story after the game’s launch, so you’ll have time to focus on Clara’s request instead.

To unlock the quest, you’ll simply have to open a window where Clara will send you messages to ask for your help with a robot named Pascal.

How to complete Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 quest in Honkai: Star Rail

Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

The quest in itself will be pretty straightforward. You will go back and forth between Mr. Svarog and locations to investigate the robot. You will help them find a solution to the issue that arose in the first Part of the questline.

You’ll fend off a few enemies along the way, but none of them should cause you too much trouble. This isn’t the hard part: what can make you hesitate, though, it’s the quest’s final step.

To complete the quest, you’ll have to either side with Clara of Svarog’s idea concerning Pascal. This choice will have consequences in the game in terms of character development, so you’ll have to choose wisely. On the other hand, I found that it won’t impact your progression in the game.

Which end to choose in Rarely Affectionate Part. 2 in Honkai: Star Rail

The end that you will choose for Clara’s Companion Mission will give you two different endings, as well as two different Achievements:

The Lifecycle of Software Objects: taking Svarog’s side

For a Breath I Tarry: taking Clara’s side

Both achievements will give you the same rewards. Then, you’ll also receive a message from Clara who will question you on her last choice. The conversation will change depending on which end you chose.

It won’t change anything else in the game otherwise, and you’ll earn the same rewards whichever decision you make.