Honkai: Star Rail All Ministry of Education quiz answers

Whenever we log in to Honkai: Star Rail, we prefer starting our session by sorting through our daily missions. The Ministry of Education is a part of a daily quest named On the Doorsteps of Science, and it requires players to answer two questions correctly.
Players will first need to complete Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge mission and achieve Trailblaze level 13 to unlock On the Doorsteps of Science. Getting Trailblaze EXP and raising Trailblaze level in Honkai: Star Rail is the key to unlock more adventures in the game, and it also applies to daily missions.
Considering this is a daily mission, more questions will be added to this article as they become available in the game. Daily missions get refreshed after the Daily Reset Time in Honkai: Star Rail.
All the Ministry of Education quiz answers in Honkai: Star Rail
|Questions
|Answers
|Which are there more of, prime numbers or natural numbers?
|Both, the same.
|The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars only have three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cards had their wheels stolen?
|14
|One and only one of the following options is correct. Please make your choice
|Option three is incorrect
|58 is First Snow, and First Snow is 0. 39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14. 99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8. 27 is Sunflower, and Sunflower is 4. How much does First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together make?
|162
|The Limesteins’ wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting: “Chris is the one who stole the wheels!” The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: “How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie.” Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins’ wheels?
|Eric
|Howard, Philip, and Joyce: Among them is a good man, a bad man, and a liar. The good man only tells the truth; the bad man only lies; and the liar… Well, he would say anything — sometimes the truth, and sometimes lies. One day, Joyce said: “Philip is either the good man or the bad man.” Then, Phillip said: “Either Howard or Joyce is the good man.” Which of these three is the liar?
|Philip
|I heard that there’s an ancient treasure buried in an inconspicuous corner of the snow plains. Sampo the explorer, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, found the treasure after quite an adventure, and before them, they found two talking gates: One gold, one silver.
One of these doors only tells the truth, while the other only tells lies. Behind one of these doors lies the treasure, behind the other lies an ancient monster. A note on the treasure map advises: The two doors will only answer one question.
The quick-witted Sampo, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, gives it some thought before asking the silver door, “What would the gold door say about the thing that lies behind you?” The silver door answers, “It would say, there is treasure behind me.” Which door should Sampo, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, open?
|Open the gold gate/door.
|1453=0 1915=One 2409=Two 6010=Three 9981=Four 8848=?
|Six
|Hook is playing a game called “Guess the Flower Color” with her friends. She invited Julian, Luka, and Big Sister who always plays with them – and stuck a flower in each one’s hair. There are four flowers – two white, two purple – and nobody including Hook looked at their own flower nor anybody else’s flower. Next, she asked everyone to step forward and form a line. Hook, Julian, Luka, and then Big Sister stood in order. Only looking at the person straight ahead is allowed, and nobody may turn around or peek at anyone else’s flower. To keep things fair, Hook blindfolded Big Sister – because she’s so tall! However, while they can’t see their own flowers, we can as we walk by: Hook and Luka have white flowers, while Julian and Big Sister have purple ones. Despite Hook’s best and fairest intentions, only one person in this game will be able to guess what color the flower they have on their head is. Who is that person?
|Julian