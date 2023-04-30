Questions Answers

Which are there more of, prime numbers or natural numbers? Both, the same.

The Limesteins have a large parking lot filled with 42 cars. One day, a thief stole wheels from several cars. Now, several cars only have three wheels left. While appraising damages, the insurer bent down and counted a total of 154 wheels across the lot. How many cards had their wheels stolen? 14

One and only one of the following options is correct. Please make your choice Option three is incorrect

58 is First Snow, and First Snow is 0. 39 is Summershade Bamboo, and Summershade Bamboo is 14. 99 is Ball Peony, and Ball Peony is 8. 27 is Sunflower, and Sunflower is 4. How much does First Snow, Summershade Bamboo, Ball Peony, and Sunflower added together make? 162

The Limesteins’ wheel thief was apprehended, with the guards taking in three suspects: Jack, Chris, and Eric. The three argued, with Jack blurting: “Chris is the one who stole the wheels!” The quick-witted Gepard quickly found the culprit. To test his aide, Gepard said cryptically without revealing the thief: “How strange. Of the three, only the thief did not lie.” Who was the thief that stole the Limesteins’ wheels? Eric

Howard, Philip, and Joyce: Among them is a good man, a bad man, and a liar. The good man only tells the truth; the bad man only lies; and the liar… Well, he would say anything — sometimes the truth, and sometimes lies. One day, Joyce said: “Philip is either the good man or the bad man.” Then, Phillip said: “Either Howard or Joyce is the good man.” Which of these three is the liar? Philip

I heard that there’s an ancient treasure buried in an inconspicuous corner of the snow plains. Sampo the explorer, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, found the treasure after quite an adventure, and before them, they found two talking gates: One gold, one silver.

One of these doors only tells the truth, while the other only tells lies. Behind one of these doors lies the treasure, behind the other lies an ancient monster. A note on the treasure map advises: The two doors will only answer one question.

The quick-witted Sampo, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, gives it some thought before asking the silver door, “What would the gold door say about the thing that lies behind you?” The silver door answers, “It would say, there is treasure behind me.” Which door should Sampo, Tall, Blue, and Handsome, open? Open the gold gate/door.

1453=0 1915=One 2409=Two 6010=Three 9981=Four 8848=? Six