Best teams for Huohuo in Honkai: Star Rail

Huohuo is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s strongest healing forces, which means she can lend her powerful skillset to help many other recruits survive through battles when she joins their team.

You’ll find Huohuo to be a powerful ally within most team lineups you slot her into. But if you want to make the most of her healing and support-focused skillset, you’ll need to craft the best team possible for her.

The best Huohuo team in Honkai: Star Rail

To craft the best Huohuo lineup possible, you’ll want a well-rounded team of allies who primarily focus on damage dealing. Huohuo’s skillset is all about support, so you’ll mostly have this area covered with her alone. But she’s not good at dealing damage, which is why you’ll need some powerful DPS units at her side in battle.

A strong DPS force should be the first member of Huohuo’s team. Since she has very powerful healing, you can easily use a health-draining character like Blade or Jingliu in this role to fully maximize the damage output your team emits without worrying about anyone falling in battle.

Her healing is very reliable and consistent. Image via miHoYo

Best Huohuo team compositions in Honkai: Star Rail

Unlike many other Honkai: Star Rail recruits, Huohuo lends herself to just about any team lineup you place her in since she will always provide string healing and support for her allies. But if you want to see her full potential, then the best characters you can pair her with overall and the strongest team lineups you can make for Huohuo are as follows.

Blade Rarity: Five-star Element: Wind Path: The Destruction

Jingliu Rarity: Five-star Element: Ice Path: The Destruction

Bronya Rarity: Four-star Element: Wind Path: The Harmony

Silver Wolf Rarity: Five-star Element: Quantum Path: The Nihility

Tingyun Rarity: Four-star Element: Lightning Path: The Harmony

Asta Rarity: Four-star Element: Fire Path: The Harmony

Dan Heng Rarity: Four-star Element: Wind Path: The Hunt



1) Huohuo, Jingliu, Blade, and Bronya

A very costly but powerful lineup, this team is one of the strongest options for Huohuo. Both Jingliu and Blade focus on damage dealing, and they’re two of Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters overall.

Bronya provides buffing support to enhance both character’s potential while Huohuo lends her healing constantly. Jingliu and Blade come with complex health-draining skills to deal enhanced damage, but Huohuo will make balancing them out very easy.

If you’re struggling to obtain this full team, you can swap Blade with Pela to make this lineup more attainable. You’ll have a debuffer rather than another damage dealer if you make this swap, but this team will still have strong synergy regardless.

2) Huohuo, Blade, Silver Wolf, and Bronya

If the last team seemed too dangerous for you since it featured two health-draining units, this lineup is a much more balanced and normal one. Blade will be your dedicated DPS with Silver Wolf supplying backup damage dealing, while also lending her amazing Nihility debuffing skills.

Bronya will grant the team her buffing skills to enhance their damage output. Lastly, Huohuo will provide her usual healing and general support skills, which are especially powerful for Blade, although he will also do some strong self-healing.

3) Huohuo, Dan Heng, Asta, and Tingyun

This is an entirely free-to-play-friendly party outside of Huohuo, so it’s a very easy one any Trailblazer can create. In this lineup, Dan Heng is your DPS and the main source of damage dealing.

Asta and Tingyun both lend themselves to support and Huohuo is the dedicated healer. Even though you won’t have a dedicated secondary damage dealer on this team, Asta, Tingyun, and Huohuo do enough damage boosting to Dan Heng and supply their own damage fairly regularly so you won’t really need one.

If you do prefer a second damage dealer over a second support unit, you can swap out Asta or Tingyun with a more damage-oriented unit like Guinaifen or a debuffer like Pela to make eliminating foes easier. Both units are still four-star recruits so this team remains free-to-play friendly for all Trailblazers.

Even though she’s a pretty versatile unit, Luocha is still a better healer overall. Image via miHoYo

If none of these teams seem quite right for you, remember you can always freely construct your own lineup as long as you generally follow the previously mentioned format. A well-rounded team will see you through just about any battle even if it’s not considered to be one of the best overall—and Huohuo is an especially flexible character, so there are essentially limitless options.