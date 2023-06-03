One of the first characters players got to test out in Honkai: Star Rail is finally available for recruitment in the Version 1.1 update. Silver Wolf is a five-star Quantum character and packs a powerful debuffing skillset, brutal against enemies as long as she has a powerful Light Cone enhancing her potential.

Since Silver Wolf is part of the Nihility path, her abilities are focused on making enemies weaker. She uses her technological prowess to hack her way past enemies’ defenses and implants debuffing bugs that render them helpless.

Overall, Silver Wolf is a powerful recruit for Trailblazers to add to their roster thanks to her well-rounded skillset that helps her weaken foes while still dishing out solid damage. But if you want her to perform to the fullest potential of her capabilities then you’ll need to equip her with the best Light Cones possible.

What are the best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai: Star Rail?

Silver Wolf is one of the first characters players met in Honkai: Star Rail. Image via miHoYo

When selecting a powerful Light Cone to equip Silver Wolf with, players should primarily be looking for Light Cones that feature the following statistics:

Effect hit rate

Attack

Critical rate

Critical damage

Effect hit rate is super important for Silver Wolf because it increases the likelihood of her successfully applying a negative status on enemies. The Quantum character’s skills are all about activating deadly debuffs, so increasing her effect hit rate will boost the odds of her applying debuffs more frequently, which makes her more effective in battle.

Attack is another important area to build upon for the Quantum character since all of Silver Wolf’s abilities scale based on the stat. Lastly, players want to ensure the Nihility character has a solid ratio of critical rate to critical damage since her skills also make her a capable damage dealer.

The masterful hacker and gamer uses her technological savvy to win any battle. Image via miHoYo

All of the viable Light Cones for Silver Wolf are listed at their base level with the lowest statistics. Ascending Light Cones and superimposing them will result in their effects increasing over time, so players should keep this in mind when deciding which Light Cone they want to equip Silver Wolf with.

Best five-star Light Cones for Silver Wolf

If you are able to, you’ll want to equip Silver Wolf with a five-star Light Cone for best results. The Quantum character will perform to her absolute peak when she has a five-star Light Cone to match her five-star set of abilities.

Incessant Rain “Mirage of Reality” Ability: Every time that the equipping character begins their turn, there is a 100 percent base chance a random enemy will then have an Aether Code placed on them. When the enemy is affected by Break, the code will then self-destruct to deal damage equal to 80 percent of the equipping character’s attack. When attacking an enemy that has three or more debuffs active, this Light Cone then deals further damage equal to 40 percent of the wearer’s attack. Since Silver Wolf’s abilities are all about debuffing and making enemies weaker, this is one of the strongest Light Cones for her. Equipping her with this Light Cone will allow her to deal more damage after already weakening foes with draining debuffs. This is also Silver Wolf’s featured Light Cone which means it was specifically designed for her and is one of the best choices for amplifying her abilities.

In the Name of the World “Inheritor” Ability: Increases the damage the equipped recruit deals against debuffed foes by 24 percent. When the equipped character deploys their skill, the effect hit rate for this attack is increased by 18 percent and attack is raised by 24 percent. This is the signature Light Cone of the five-star character Welt but is another excellent option for Silver Wolf. The abilities this Light Cone grants are somewhat similar to the effects of Incessant Rain but also comes with the added bonus of raising Silver Wolf’s effect hit rate. Trailblazers should prioritize this statistic for her since it will increase the effectiveness of her debuffing skillset, so this Light Cone is an excellent choice for her.



Silver Wolf has a laidback demeanor, but don’t let this fool you—the Stellaron Hunter means business. Image via miHoYo

Best four-star Light Cones for Silver Wolf

While five-star Light Cones are the best option for any character, obtaining them is quite costly and luck based. Fortunately, players can use a wide range of powerful four-star options for as long as they need until they are able to unlock a more suitable five-star choice.

Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat “Glance Back” Ability: When the equipping character strikes an enemy and if the targeted opponent is not already Ensnared, there is a 60 percent chance to then Ensnare the targeted foe. This Ensnared enemy will then have their defense lowered by 12 percent for one turn. Lowering an opponent’s defense by Ensnaring them is a buff that complements Silver Wolf’s debuffing abilities. Because of this, the Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat Light Cone is a powerful choice for enhancing the Quantum character’s skills.

Good Night and Sleep Well “Toiler” Ability: For each debuff the targeted opponent has, the damage dealt by the equipping recruit is increased by 12 percent. This ability may stack up to three times and also applies to damage over time. Silver Wolf’s skills are all about debuffing opponents, so this Light Cone is a great option for raising her attack based on how many debuffs she’s applied. Ensuring Silver Wolf has a high effect hit rate is a must for this Light Cone since players will ideally want to have the maximum stacks or be as close to the maximum stacks as possible, which can only be achieved if she applies lots of debuffs.

Eyes of the Prey “Self-Confidence” Ability: Raises the equipping character’s effect hit rate by 20 percent and increases damage over time by 24 percent. Increasing Silver Wolf’s effect hit rate is a very powerful way to help apply her brutal debuffs more frequently, so this Light Cone is an excellent choice for her.

We Will Meet Again “A Discourse in Arms” Ability: After the equipping recruit uses a skill or a basic attack, they then deal additional damage equal to 48 percent of their attack on a random enemy that has previously been attacked. This Light Cone doesn’t do anything for Silver Wolf’s debuffing skillset so it’s not one of the strongest options overall, but players who have none of the better options can still use it as a solid placeholder for raising her damage output until they are able to equip a better one on her.



The Quantum character is so smart that she can literally edit reality to her liking. Image via miHoYo

Best three-star Light Cones for Silver Wolf

Trailblazers will want to avoid using a three-star Light Cone for Silver Wolf if they can, but since the gacha and pity system in Honkai: Star Rail makes it tough to guarantee a four-star or higher result, players can at least consider two viable three-star options for Silver Wolf. These Light Cones should only be used as placeholders until players can unlock a better one.

Void “Fallen” Ability: Upon entering a battle, the equipping character’s effect hit rate is increased by 20 percent for three turns. This Light Cone is a powerful way to help Silver Wolf inflict a ton of debuffs early on in a battle so that all opponents will quickly become weaker and easier to vanquish.

Hidden Shadow “Mechanism” Ability: After using a skill, the equipping character’s next basic attack will then deal additional damage that is equal to 60 percent of their attack against the targeted opponent. The effects of this Light Cone are fairly standard and generic so this isn’t the best choice for Silver Wolf overall, but it is a decent placeholder if Trailblazers are struggling to obtain any of the other viable choices.



Silver Wolf will be available for players to recruit for the debut run of her “Contract Zero” banner from June 7 to June 28. She will only be recruitable for the first half of the Version 1.1 update before her banner is then replaced by Luocha’s, so many Trailblazers might struggle to choose whether they should pull for Silver Wolf or Luocha.

We gathered this information by playing Honkai Star Rail Version 1.0 “The Rail Unto the Stars” on PC.

