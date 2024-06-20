Best Aventurine build in Honkai Star Rail

Aventurine is a playable character in Honkai: Star Rail, and he’s a valuable asset to have on your side as an IPC executive officer and one of the Ten Stonehearts members.

To understand how powerful he is, here’s the best Aventurie build in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to build Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail

Protecting his team with style. Image via HoYoverse

Aventurine is a five-star utility support in Honkai, and he’s one of the strongest sustain units you can get. He’s an Imaginary unit who follows the path of Preservation and excels in providing massive AoE shields for your entire party and boosting your CRIT damage against debuffed opponents. Besides providing the strongest shields, Aventurine also deals AoE follow-up attacks, which increase his potential as a decent sub-DPS. To completely maximize his value, you should equip him with proper Light Cones, good Relic and Planar Ornaments, and level up his Traces.

Light Cones

It’s double or nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Aventurine’s shields reliable and unbreakable, equip him with proper Light Cones. Since Aventurine is a follower of Preservation, you can only equip him with Preservation Light Cones, but he luckily has a ton of free-to-play options.

Here are the best Light Cones for Aventurine:

Inherently Unjust Destiny (five-star)

Moment of Victory (five-star)

Texture of Memories (five-star)

This Is Me! (four-star)

Concert for Two (four-star)

Inherently Unjust Destiny is Aventurine’s signature Light Cone that provides everything his kit needs, making it his best in slot. This Light Cone increases his defense by 40 percent, which makes his shields stronger, and whenever an ally gets shielded, Aventurine’s CRIT damage increases by 40 percent for two turns.

Texture of Memories is a five-star Light Cone you can get for free by completing the Simulated Universe challenge. It’s a decent alternative since it increases Aventurine’s Effect Resistance by eight percent and decreases all damage your party receives by 12 percent.

Overall, Aventurine’s kit is all about defense, so equipping him with any Light Cone that provides defensive utility works.

Trace priority

He’ll never let you down. Image via HoYoverse

As a support that scales with defensive stats, you want to level him up to 80 and unlock all his Traces. Since his main value comes from his powerful shields, you can ignore basic attacks and focus on his other abilities.

Here are the abilities and talents you should prioritize:

His Skill is your top priority because that’s where the AoE shields come from. The higher the level of his Skill is, the stronger your shields are. Although his shields last for three turns, they get even stronger with every follow-up attack Aventurine does.

Aventurine does. His Talent is connected to Aventurine’s Skill, making it equally important. It increases the Effect Resistance by 25 percent and makes his shields immune to any type of Crowd Control debuffs.

His Ultimate is the last ability you should focus on because it debuffs a single opponent and increases your party’s CRIT damage by nine percent.

Relics and Planar Ornaments sets

Those defensive pieces finally found their purpose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Proper Light Cones increase Aventurine’s utility, and the best way to maximize it even more is to equip him with Relic and Planar Ornament sets that have good synergy with his kit. As a shielder who scales only with defense, Aventurine’s build is straightforward.

Here are the best Relic and Planar Ornament sets for Aventurine:

Knight of Purity Palace (four-piece)

Broken Keel (two-piece)

The four-piece Knight of Purity Palace is Aventurine’s best-in-slot Relic set because it offers all the stats he needs. This set increases his defense by 15 percent and increases his shield strength by 20 percent.

Adding two-piece Broken Keel is the best option for Aventurine to make a perfect combo. This Planar Ornament increases Aventurine’s Effect Resistance by 10 percent and CRIT damage of all party members by 10 percent. You can farm this set in World Seven of the Simulated Universe.

Relic and Planar Ornament stats and substats

To put those Relics and Planar Ornaments to good use, find good main stats for Aventurine. Fortunately, Aventurine scales only with defense, so he’s not picky about his stats.

Here are the following stats you should target when farming his Relics:

Body : DEF%

: DEF% Feet : DEF% or Speed

: DEF% or Speed Sphere : DEF%

: DEF% Rope: DEF%

Since Aventurine only wants defense to make his shields strong, aim for even more defense as your substats.

Best Aventurine Eidolons

Ready to splash some Stellar Jades. Image via HoYoverse

Aventurine’s a solid unit even without Eidolons, and since most of them are lackluster, they are not worth getting. If you like the character, you can always go for his Eidolon one, which is his best one. It increases the CRIT damage of all shielded allies by 20 percent, and his shields refresh automatically, making Aventurine Skill Point positive.

