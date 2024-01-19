Category:
Honkai

All Honkai: Star Rail Dr. Ratio materials

It's time to get farming.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 10:15 am
Dr. Ratio holding up an L by the Honkai: Star Rail logo.
Image via HoYoverse

Dr. Ratio is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most unique units for several reasons. He has an incredible name and is a premium five-star you can get for free. Dr. Ratio is also still like other characters in that you have to farm lots of important materials for him.

Even if you don’t plan on using Dr. Ratio as one of your main playable units, he’s such a strong damage dealer that it’s a good idea to build him regardless so you can deploy him whenever you need to. Here are all of the materials you need to build Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Dr. Ratio materials in Honkai: Star Rail

The highly intelligent Dr. Ratio requires a wide variety of resources including Ascension materials and Trace materials. There is some overlap in the items he needs for both, so you’ll need to farm for some resources much more than others.

Dr. Ratio Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To fully Ascend Dr. Ratio, all of the Ascension materials you need are:

  • 308,000 Credits
  • 15 Thief’s Instinct
  • 15 Usurper’s Scheme
  • 15 Conqueror’s Will
  • 65 Suppressing Edict
Dr. Ratio using his powers.
He’s a very strong single-target damage dealer. Image via HoYoverse

Dr. Ratio Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Across all of Dr. Ratio’s Traces, you need to gather all of the following Trace materials.

  • 3,000,000 Credits
  • 18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter
  • 69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer
  • 139 Arrow of the Starchaser
  • 41 Thief’s Instinct
  • 56 Usurper’s Scheme
  • 58 Conqueror’s Will
  • 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • Eight Tracks of Destiny

This might seem like a lot of resources, but you don’t need all of them at once. Instead, you’ll be breaking down the total Trace materials across each specific Trace, which makes the farming process a lot more doable.

To level up one individual Trace to level 10, Dr. Ratio needs:

  • 652,000 Credits
  • Three Arrow of the Beast Hunter
  • 15 Arrow of the Demon Slayer
  • 30 Arrow of the Starchaser
  • Nine Thief’s Instinct
  • 13 Usurper’s Scheme
  • Seven Conqueror’s Will
  • Three Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster
  • Two Tracks of Destiny
Dr. Ratio smiling slightly and walking forward.
Dr. Ratio is a member of the elite Intelligentsia Guild. Image via HoYoverse

The five-star Imaginary Hunt recruit is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters yet and you can obtain him for free, so you certainly want to work hard on providing him with a strong build. Obtaining the right materials for him is only the first step as you also need to ensure he has strong Relics, a powerful Light Cone, and a stellar team lineup.

Author

Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.