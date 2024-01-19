All Honkai: Star Rail Dr. Ratio materials

Dr. Ratio is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s most unique units for several reasons. He has an incredible name and is a premium five-star you can get for free. Dr. Ratio is also still like other characters in that you have to farm lots of important materials for him.

Even if you don’t plan on using Dr. Ratio as one of your main playable units, he’s such a strong damage dealer that it’s a good idea to build him regardless so you can deploy him whenever you need to. Here are all of the materials you need to build Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Dr. Ratio materials in Honkai: Star Rail

The highly intelligent Dr. Ratio requires a wide variety of resources including Ascension materials and Trace materials. There is some overlap in the items he needs for both, so you’ll need to farm for some resources much more than others.

Dr. Ratio Ascension materials in Honkai: Star Rail

To fully Ascend Dr. Ratio, all of the Ascension materials you need are:

308,000 Credits

15 Thief’s Instinct

15 Usurper’s Scheme

15 Conqueror’s Will

65 Suppressing Edict

He’s a very strong single-target damage dealer. Image via HoYoverse

Dr. Ratio Trace materials in Honkai: Star Rail

Across all of Dr. Ratio’s Traces, you need to gather all of the following Trace materials.

3,000,000 Credits

18 Arrow of the Beast Hunter

69 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

139 Arrow of the Starchaser

41 Thief’s Instinct

56 Usurper’s Scheme

58 Conqueror’s Will

12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

Eight Tracks of Destiny

This might seem like a lot of resources, but you don’t need all of them at once. Instead, you’ll be breaking down the total Trace materials across each specific Trace, which makes the farming process a lot more doable.

To level up one individual Trace to level 10, Dr. Ratio needs:

652,000 Credits

Three Arrow of the Beast Hunter

15 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

30 Arrow of the Starchaser

Nine Thief’s Instinct

13 Usurper’s Scheme

Seven Conqueror’s Will

Three Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

Two Tracks of Destiny

Dr. Ratio is a member of the elite Intelligentsia Guild. Image via HoYoverse

The five-star Imaginary Hunt recruit is one of Honkai: Star Rail’s best characters yet and you can obtain him for free, so you certainly want to work hard on providing him with a strong build. Obtaining the right materials for him is only the first step as you also need to ensure he has strong Relics, a powerful Light Cone, and a stellar team lineup.