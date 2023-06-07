In Honkai: Star Rail‘s Starhunt Game event, players will have to close their maps and take a look around to find Silver Wolf’s graffiti. They should be pretty easy to spot, but this guide will help you save some time if you’re struggling to find them.

Starhunt Game is a fun and chill event that players can complete for rewards, and to discover more about the newest character, Silver Wolf. It was launched alongside her introduction in Warps as part of Patch 1.1 on June 7.

Players will start the event by completing a quest that will take them to graffiti Silver Wolf left behind after hacking her way through the Space Station. Then, they’ll unlock the Arcade challenge, which will require them to find more of them for rewards. The event is divided into three volumes, which all have staggered release dates. More graffiti will likely appear with the second and third volumes of the Starhunt Game event.

I didn’t find them difficult to find: it will take you less time than completing the event’s Quests. Here is where all graffitis are and what they look like to complete the Starhunt Game Arcade challenge.

All Graffiti locations in Honkai: Star Rail‘s Starhunt Game Arcade challenge

The Arcade Challenge in the Starhunt Game event will reward you with a currency called “Always Smiling,” which can be spent in a dedicated shop for various progress materials, as well as Superimpose materials for the event’s Light Cone.

Completing the event will also reward you with the Light Cone “Before the Tutorial Mission Starts.” It’s from the Path of Nihility, the same as Silver Wolf’s. It provides a flat 20 percent Effect Hit Rate increase and Four Energy regenerated when the enemy sees his Defense reduced.

Fortunately, you’ll be able to Teleport where the Graffitis are by tapping on Arcade Challenge, Hidden Codes, and “Go.” Then, you’ll simply have to look around to find them.

All Graffiti locations in Starhunt Game Arcade Challenge’s First Volume

Graffiti locations are hinted at on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All three Graffitis you must find in the First Volume of the Starhunt Game’s Arcade challenge can be found in a small area of the Base Zone map.

You won’t spot this graffiti by chance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Graffiti located on the North side of the Base Zone area can be found when turning around the main desk. Simply head behind Wen Mingde to spot it.

This graffiti on the wall cannot be missed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Graffiti indicated in the South-West corner of the area is located upstairs. You’ll spot it very easily when climbing them up.

The third Silver Wolf chibi will be found on the ground. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The last Graffiti is also simple to find. It’s sprayed on the ground, in the center of an empty space, which makes it pretty easy to spot.

Once you’ve scanned all three Graffiti, go back to the event’s menu to claim your rewards. You’ll gain 60 Stellar Jade and 150 Always Smiling currency.

