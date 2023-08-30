As you progress through the main storyline in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll eventually come across a quest called “Karmic Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded” that grants you access to an area named Aurum Alley full of Treasure Chests.

Like every new area you come across in Honkai: Star Rail, these special Treasure Chests can be found and unlocked, but you might need some help getting to them all.

Aurum Alley Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Throughout the Aurum Alley area, you’ll find seven different Treasure Chests that can be opened immediately when you interact with them. This area won’t be unlocked until you have progressed a bit into the Karmic Clouds Faded, War Banners Folded quest, but as soon as you do unlock it you can then run around to grab all seven chests.

Here are the exact locations of each chest in Aurum Alley and a breakdown of how to spot each one as you navigate around the area.

You can gather these chests easily by making a loop around the area. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Treasure Chest one: You’ll find the first chest very close to the Space Anchor near the entrance to Aurum Alley. It’s sitting right behind the archway located near it.

Treasure Chest two: From where you found the first chest, continue up the path past the vending machines and up the flight of stairs. Turn right to find the next chest hiding up against the wall near some boxes and an NPC standing with their arms behind their back.

There are a few boxes scattered here, but the chest has a glow that makes it easy to identify. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Treasure Chest three: Walk back to the main path, which is to the left of the last chest, and proceed forward slightly before making a left down a flight of stairs located here. The third chest is sitting right at the bottom of the stairs.

Treasure Chest four: Head back up the stairs to walk along the main path of Aurum Alley once again. Proceed directly forward and stop right before you reach the next archway. Look to the left and you'll find the fourth chest sitting between some boxes.

Many of the chests in this area are well hidden near regular cardboard boxes. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Treasure Chest five: To reach the next chest, turn right before you reach the archway and proceed up the stairs located here. Continue down the path until you reach a point where you can only go right and are looping back down toward where you initially started exploring this area. As soon as you turn the corner and head right, you’ll find the next chest near the wall sitting beneath some cardboard boxes.

Treasure Chest six: Proceed forward slightly until you find a fork in the path that lets you turn left. Follow the path to the left down the stairs and make a sharp left turn at the bottom to find the sixth chest hidden against the wall near some benches.

Treasure Chest seven: Turn away from where you found the sixth chest and walk forward on the path to locate the final chest. Head up the stairs at the end of this path then turn left. Walk toward the stairs leading down here and you'll spot a chest to your right before you reach the end of this area.

This is the last chest you’ll find in the Aurum Alley area. Screenshot via Dot Esports

There are no other puzzles like Navigation Compasses or Hexanexus around Aurum Alley, nor are there any Warp Trotters to fight, so once you’ve found all seven chests then you have officially gathered all possible rewards from exploring this area.

