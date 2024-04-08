When does the Catalog Expansion unlock in Helldivers 2?

The Helldiver teams across Helldivers 2 have worked together to push out the Automatons faction from the galaxy, paving the way forward for total liberty. Following these events, the Catalog Expansion tab has appeared as an available upgrade, but it’s not unlockable. At least, not yet.

The Catalog Expansion is something you can purchase onboard your Super Destroyer. When it was released, it was unavailable to purchase, and you might be wondering when you can add it to your arsenal in Helldivers 2. Given how we’ve noticed how updates occur from the developer, we have a strong indication of when you can unlock it.

How to unlock the Catalog Expansion in Helldivers 2

The Catalog Expansion is a purchasable upgrade from the Ship Module menu on your Super Destroyer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The upgrade will likely be released closer to the next major update coming to Helldivers 2 when the Democractic Detonation Warbond arrives on April 11. The new Warbond comes out shortly after our victory against the Automatons, making it a perfect time for Helldivers 2 players to receive adequate reinforcements and additional items to buy. Many players are also guessing a new threat could emerge in the galaxy, given the many signs of cloaked ships orbiting the Automaton’s worlds while we were attempting to take them for Super Earth.

You can find the Catalog Expansion in the Ship Module upgrade section while viewing the Ship Management pages for your Super Destroyer. It’s underneath the Bridge section, and you need to purchase the Targeting Software Upgrade, Nuclear Radar, and Power Steering options before they become available. However, right now, the Catalog Expansion can’t be purchased. The outline for it is available, and the purchase icon shows up, but you can’t buy it now in Helldivers 2.

The Catalog Expansion could come out before April 11. However, the developer announced that the Catalog Expansion had gone ahead of schedule. It was a mistake on their part, and we’ll need to wait until we can access it, unlocking new Stratagems we can use against our foes.

For those who want to prepare to purchase the Catalog Expansion, it’s the first fourth box for any of the Ship Module upgrades in Helldivers 2. You’ll need a sizeable amount of Samples to unlock it, which means focusing on gathering Common, Rare, and Super Samples during missions to get it. Get ready to work on tougher missions with your Helldivers 2 teams to prepare for these requirements.

