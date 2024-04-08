What is the Medal cap in Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2 offers an abundance of rewards for helping liberate the Automatons and the Terminids and contributing to the success of Super Earth during the Galactic War, from Requisition slips to Super Credits. One resource you’ll be stocked up on after missions will be Medals.

It’s important to spend your Medals, as there is a maximum limit to how many Medals you can hold and attempting to earn more once you reach the max will result in missing out. Here’s the max limit for Medals in Helldivers 2.

Max Medal cap in Helldivers 2

I’ve been saving mine for a couple of missions but I’m nowhere near the cap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You are capped at 250 Medals in Helldivers 2, meaning once you hit this limit, any extra Medals you earn will not appear or be stored in any way. This includes Medals earned from missions or the completion of a Major Order.

As such, you should be spending your Medals the moment you complete a mission or after earning enough to unlock your next Warbond upgrade. Since I run higher-difficulty missions with friends, I usually receive enough victory Medals to immediately unlock something I want, so I’ll check my Warbonds after each mission.

Spending medals in Helldivers 2 To spend your Medals in Helldivers 2, head to the Acquisition Center while aboard your ship, then select each Warbond to view rewards. Then, pick what you want to unlock and press Select.

Once you clear your way through the Warbonds, be sure to unlock the next Warbond via Super Credits (SC) so you can keep spending your Medals. You can earn SC just by playing the game and checking each mission’s points of interest, or you can buy SC with cash.

For those who’ve played through and progressed each Warbond and have nothing to spend Medals on, don’t fret: Arrowhead often releases new Warbonds with cool equipment, weapons, and SC to earn, so as long as you’re spending your Helldivers 2 Medals regularly, you’ll usually always have something to unlock!

