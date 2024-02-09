How to fix SOS Beacon not working in Helldivers 2

Sometimes, the enemy force can overwhelm you in Helldivers 2. You can call backup using an SOS Beacon, rallying other players to your mission for assistance, but your call for help might go unheard as the beacon tends not to work correctly.

There are a few reasons you won’t receive help after you send out an SOS Beacon, and this issue also goes for other players attempting to answer you in Helldivers 2. The problem isn’t with the ability but with the backend, where you have to deal with servers. Here’s what you need to know about how you can fix the SOS Beacon in Helldivers 2 when it’s not working.

Why won’t the SOS Beacon work in Helldivers 2?

Using Quickplay is how you can answer the SOS Beacons of other players. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The problem with SOS Beacons comes down to the Helldivers 2 servers and matchmaking; the developers are actively working on the servers to make them more reliable but everything from Quickplay matches to assisting other players looking for help on their missions can be impacted by the current instability. However, there is one workaround, and you should be able to party with friends or those with your friend code.

When you want to join with other friends in Helldivers 2, reach out to them and get their friend codes to invite them to your game. You can find your friend code by going to the Social page to generate a code on the left side of your screen. If other players on your Steam or PlayStation friendslist are actively playing, they should appear here, and you can directly invite them to join your game, or they can send you an invite to have you join them.

You want to ensure you’re doing this while on your Super Destroyer rather than in the middle of a battlefield. I find it better to sync with my team before accepting a mission on the Galactic War terminal, which allows everyone to check their gear and select the weapons they’ve unlocked so far. I know I’ve changed my loadout several times based on what my friends were bringing with them and what stratagems they were using.

It’s important to note these issues should subside the longer Helldivers 2 is out. The development team has been sharing active updates and is working on multiple fixes for it, with many coming out for the Steam version of Helldivers 2 on launch day. PlayStation should get these fixes shortly after.