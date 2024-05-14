Helldivers 2 May 14 Patch 1.000.304 notes: Crash fixes and more

Helldivers 2 released a new update today aimed at aiding players who are encountering frustrating bugs and crashing issues. Here’s everything that’s changed with the Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.304.

Everything included in Helldivers 2 1.000.304 update

Not a major update, but a significant one

A smoother transition. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Regular updates are a staple of Helldivers 2, addressing meta weapons balancing and bug fixes. But Arrowhead, the developer of Helldivers 2, has labeled this patch as a small update focused solely on rectifying UI issues and crashes.

One of the major changes in the update is fixing the crashing issue with transitioning to or from ships while in the loadout menu or when a host joins or leaves the party.

On top of this, the patch has also given the infamous AR-61 Tenderizer the proper color scheme and fixed the purple question mark appearing on weapon attachments in the tutorial.

Full Helldivers 2 May 14 patch notes

Here’s a complete breakdown of all the patch notes for this Helldivers 2 update.

Crash fixes

“Fixed a crash triggered when the host left after a player hot joined.”

“Fixed an occasional crash in the Loadout menu.”

“Fix for a rare crash when transitioning to or from the ship.”

Miscellaneous fixes

“Fixed players getting stuck on the mission summary screen when the host leaves.”

“Fixed the issue of non-purchased Super Credits not being visible in the Warbond Overview screen (only relevant for Japanese release).”

“Optional account linking now available in the Account section of the in-game settings.”

“Fixed ‘Steam AppId supplied invalid or not allowed’ being shown due to a different error.”

“Fix attachments on weapons showing up as purple question marks in the tutorial in some cases.”

“Airburst proximity explosion is now triggered only by enemies & Helldivers.”

“The AR-61 Tenderizer now has the correct color scheme.”

These are all the changes that arrived with this Helldivers 2 update. For a full breakdown, make sure to check out the official patch notes on the Steam community page.

