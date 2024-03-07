Helldivers 2 March 6 update: All nerfs, buffs, and changes

Helldivers 2 has been popular since launch, but players need to get used to some significant changes made in the March 6 update, which included a range of nerfs and buffs.

Recommended Videos

The fight to spread liberty and democracy in Helldivers 2 is not designed to be an easy ride, and some tools were found to be more powerful than planned, while others required a bit of a kick to make them a more viable option.

Though you may be disappointed to see your favorite weapon nerfed, the balance update does exactly what the name implies, and other weapons have seen a buff. You can find all of the changes outlined below.

All Helldivers 2 March 6 nerfs and buffs

All change. Image via Arrowhead Studios

In total, nine nerfs and buffs were applied to weapons and Stratagems in Helldivers 2 as part of the March 6 update. The beneficiaries include the SG-8 Punisher and Breaker Spray and Pay, while the SG-225 Breaker and the Railgun suffer.

SG-225 Breaker – Decreased magazine capacity from 16 to 13

– Increased recoil from 30 to 55 Railgun – Decreased armor penetration in Safe Mode

– Decreased damage against durable enemy parts Flamethrower – Increased damage per second by 50 percent Laser Cannon – Increased damage against durable enemy parts

– Increased armor penetration

– Improved ergonomics SG-8 Punisher – Increased total ammo capacity from 40 to 60

– Increased stagger force

– Increased damage from 40 to 45 per bullet Breaker Spray & Pray – Increased armor penetration

– Increased fire rate from 300 to 330

– Increased number of pellets from 12 to 16 per shot

– Decreased magazine size from 32 to 36 Energy Shield Backpack – Increased delay before recharging 380mm & 120mm Orbital Barrages – Increased duration of bombardment

– Decreased spread

Along with those changes, Eradicate Missions were also altered and now require more kills, with enemies spawning more often, as the time to complete the mission was previously shorter than intended—so you can expect to spend twice as long completing these missions.