Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime from Terminid control

The Automatons are destroyed (for now, at least), so our attention turns to the Terminids once more in the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order. For this mission, we must liberate three planets on the Terminid front: Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime.

These planets were formerly under human control but our attention to the bot front meant the bugs gained vital ground. Now that the Automatons have seemingly been dealt with, we’re heading back east.

Here’s how you can help liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime in Helldivers 2.

How to liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime for E-710 farms in Helldivers 2

We’re back to fighting bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Mirin Sector for one planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports Draco Sector for two planets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this Major Order, we need to liberate Hellmire, which is in the Mirin Sector, and Crimsica and Fori Prime, which are in the Draco Sector. We’ve liberated the planets before but in our absence fighting the Automatons, the pesky bugs are back in force and retook three planets vital to humanity’s success.

All players should have access to these three planets, so players can immediately drop in and begin clearing the way for our E-710 farming equipment. Missions at any difficulty count towards liberation, but playing higher difficulty drops with friends will push progress much faster. We have until April 9, 2am CT to complete this Major Order. If we fail, it is likely Terminids will take over other planets in the sectors or even push deeper into human territory.

The ultimate goal of this Helldivers 2 Major Order is to develop E-710 farms on the liberated planets, which will then let human forces “raise Terminids in spacious enclosures enriched with state-of-the-art nutritional supplements, all under careful supervision.” It’s better than they deserve, but if the bosses want it, we’ll get the job done.

All Major Order rewards for liberating Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime in Helldivers 2

This doesn’t seem too hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If we liberate the three planets in time, all players who participated in at least one Major Order mission will receive 35 Warbond Medals. If the Major Order is completed in the allotted time but you don’t receive your Medals, it is recommended you log out and restart your game.

Remember, make sure you have room to hold these Medals. Many players have likely hit the maximum Medal cap ahead of the new Warbond’s release, but if not, spend your Medals so you’re ready to get your hands on the new weapons and gear.

