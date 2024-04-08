Category:
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime from Terminid control

Back to the bugs again.
Published: Apr 8, 2024 01:15 am
A group of Helldivers fight a large, worm-like bug called a Hive Lord.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The Automatons are destroyed (for now, at least), so our attention turns to the Terminids once more in the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order. For this mission, we must liberate three planets on the Terminid front: Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime.

These planets were formerly under human control but our attention to the bot front meant the bugs gained vital ground. Now that the Automatons have seemingly been dealt with, we’re heading back east.

Here’s how you can help liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime in Helldivers 2.

How to liberate Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime for E-710 farms in Helldivers 2

To complete this Major Order, we need to liberate Hellmire, which is in the Mirin Sector, and Crimsica and Fori Prime, which are in the Draco Sector. We’ve liberated the planets before but in our absence fighting the Automatons, the pesky bugs are back in force and retook three planets vital to humanity’s success.

All players should have access to these three planets, so players can immediately drop in and begin clearing the way for our E-710 farming equipment. Missions at any difficulty count towards liberation, but playing higher difficulty drops with friends will push progress much faster. We have until April 9, 2am CT to complete this Major Order. If we fail, it is likely Terminids will take over other planets in the sectors or even push deeper into human territory.

The ultimate goal of this Helldivers 2 Major Order is to develop E-710 farms on the liberated planets, which will then let human forces “raise Terminids in spacious enclosures enriched with state-of-the-art nutritional supplements, all under careful supervision.” It’s better than they deserve, but if the bosses want it, we’ll get the job done.

All Major Order rewards for liberating Hellmire, Crimsica, and Fori Prime in Helldivers 2

The Major Order for Helldivers 2 from April 7 to 9.
This doesn’t seem too hard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If we liberate the three planets in time, all players who participated in at least one Major Order mission will receive 35 Warbond Medals. If the Major Order is completed in the allotted time but you don’t receive your Medals, it is recommended you log out and restart your game.

Remember, make sure you have room to hold these Medals. Many players have likely hit the maximum Medal cap ahead of the new Warbond’s release, but if not, spend your Medals so you’re ready to get your hands on the new weapons and gear.

Read Article Are Automatons being removed from Helldivers 2 after the Durgen victory?
A group of soldiers, armed with firearms, slowly approach a building belching fire in a snowy landscape of Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Are Automatons being removed from Helldivers 2 after the Durgen victory?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 7, 2024
Read Article What is the Medal cap in Helldivers 2?
A Helldiver in heavy armor stares outside while standing at the bridge of a ship.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
What is the Medal cap in Helldivers 2?
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Over 350,000 players land on a single Helldivers 2 planet as Super Earth conquers the Automatons
A Helldiver plants a Super Earth victory flag in the ground, celebrating a win.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Over 350,000 players land on a single Helldivers 2 planet as Super Earth conquers the Automatons
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Apr 7, 2024
Nicholas Taifalos
