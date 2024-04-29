Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Deactivate Terminid Control System on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing

Super Earth has issued the next Major Order in Helldivers 2, and this time around, we’re set to destroy the many Terminid Control Systems. These were placed on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing, where they’re now enhancing the Terminid populations.

The original intention was to set these up to create multiple towers that would prevent the Terminids from populating and living on these worlds. But the scientists behind Super Earth were incorrect, and now we’ve created stronger Terminds in Helldivers 2. We’ll have time to stop them before they get out of control and spread throughout the galaxy.

Major Order: Deactivating Terminid Control Systems in Helldivers 2

You need to run Deactivate Terminid Control Systems missions to complete this Major Order. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the current Major Order in Helldivers 2, we need to focus on completing Deactivate Terminid Control Systems missions on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing.

For those around several weeks ago in Helldivers 2, this Major Order might look familiar; we were previously tasked with activating the Terminid Control Systems on these planets, and now we need to deactivate them. We have until May 3 for this Major Order, but we can complete it well before then and move on to the next Major Order from Super Earth.

Although the Terminid Control System was created to prevent the Terminids from repopulating, this was a temporary solution. These systems have now corrupted the Terminids, and it could be changing them in the future. Hopefully for players, we can shut them off before that happens.

When attempting to complete the Deactivating Terminid Control System, these are shorter missions where we will run around the map to turn off the batteries. After the batteries have been shut off, the next step is to destroy the corrupted eggs. These are much larger than the standard Helldivers 2 eggs you might have destroyed while playing other Terminid missions. After both objectives have been finished, the final step is to return to the evacuation point and exit the mission, returning to your Super Destroyer.

All Major Order rewards for deactivating Terminid Control Systems in Helldivers 2

Like the previous Major Orders, assisting in completing these objectives in Helldivers 2 will provide you with 50 Warbond Medals. You can use these at any items you want to purchase to boost your character, unlocking unique cosmetics, armor, weapons, or additional gear through the Warbonds.

