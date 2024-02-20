Ex-343 devs originally pitched a Halo ODST game that would have been just like Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is rapidly becoming a big hit, with players constantly seeking other squadmates to join up with and fight for freedom. The gameplay is cathartic in my eyes, and according to recent discoveries, an experience similar to it could have been in a Halo ODST game.

With an initial release on Sept. 22, 2009, before coming to The Master Chief Collection, Halo 3: ODST is still highly appraised by fans of the series, and the campaign continues to be one of the standouts. Players were forced into the boots of Orbital Drop Shock Troopers and defending the Earth against the Covenant, which already rings a bell with some of the overarching plot from Helldivers 2. Kevin Schmitt, previously a senior/lead designer at 343 Industries, weighed in on X around talk of Helldivers 2 being linked to Halo ODST game ideas.

We must have pitched 20-30 game ideas over the 12 years I was there that would have totally worked in the Halo universe. Many SP & MP ODST themed ones. Some galaxy-spanning, some more intimate…and one that was really dark. lol. — Kevin Schmitt (@kevindschmitt) February 18, 2024

This was in response to a quote tweet of user @Photoshop_Gy, learning devs “pitched an ODST game that was almost exactly like Helldivers” and Schmitt had the above to say in another linked thread. Even though it doesn’t act as direct confirmation, it’s enough to warrant further discussion. There were a total of 20 to 30 individual ideas pitched. One was a “really dark” pitch that may even suggest a horror game in the Halo universe was thought of, or at least an ominous, intense story.

The Halo 3 era of the franchise is nostalgic for fans to the point players even remade the maps in Halo Infinite to enjoy their fair share of Halo memories. If Halo 3: ODST had another spin-off game at the time that was like Helldivers 2, it likely would have been an excellent precursor to the rise of live service games as a whole. Even on Reddit, talk about a Halo-based Helldivers experience continues to flow, with a user noting how happy they would be.

Considering Halo ODST troopers were defending Earth from alien species, the motives of those soldiers certainly are similar to the Helldivers, meaning the ODST concept could have worked well. Imagine getting flung from the sky onto the planets you know and love from Halo and aiming for tons of grunts happily running toward you with needlers. It’d be chaotic taking the stand against Halo enemies in this way but effortlessly entertaining without a doubt.

Nowadays, you can continue to defend Super Earth and keep the dream of a Halo ODST experience in this style close to your heart.