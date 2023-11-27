Halo 3’s first level has been totally remade in Infinite and it’s simply incredible

It’s no secret that for many Halo 3 is the most iconic entry into Xbox’s franchise, and now one Forge creator has brought a piece of this nostalgia into Halo Infinite.

Sierra 117 is the opening mission for Halo 3, and it has become a favorite among fans over the years. Using the new Forge 2.0 mode in Halo Infinite, creator Unbroken Onyx has given this mission new life with working AI, scripted events, and even checkpoints to save your progress as you proceed.

This stunning creation looks like what you’d remember from Halo 3 with some slight changes and is one of the most impressive things to be crafted in Halo Infinite’s Forge mode to date. Of course, Halo Infinite textures look a little different than the 2007 predecessor, so you get to enjoy the Halo 3 fun with new polish.

The best part is that if you want to try this out for yourself, you can. The custom Forge map has been uploaded to HaloWaypoint so anybody with a copy of Halo Infinite can play it. Simply seek out the map Sierra 117, named after the original mission. Since its debut on Nov. 21, over 1,000 players have enjoyed this dip in nostalgia.

Unbroken Onyx shared they spent over nine months working on this creation, which has been a longtime goal of theirs. The good news is that while it’s close to complete, there will be further updates made to the map in the future. If you find something isn’t quite right now, chances are it will be changed.

Related How to play the Halo Infinite Battle Royale

Halo Infinite Forge’s new AI tools have been a welcomed addition by creators. Not only does it make things like this possible, but it also allows users to experiment with ideas outside of the core Halo gameplay cycle.