Are Helldivers 2 meteor showers bugged?

In Helldivers 2, it’s not just enemy hordes and your own teammates that can end up killing you, but also Planetary Hazards like meteor showers.

Meteor showers were added to Helldivers 2 as part of a minor patch on March 6. The patch was already unpopular with many players, but the implementation of meteor showers also quickly became contentious among fans. When a meteor shower randomly triggers, meteors rain down from the sky, crushing anything unfortunate enough to be in their path. This extra element proved to be quite game-changing, but some have wondered if their extreme impact is the result of a bug.

Are meteor showers bugged in Helldivers 2?

Look up and look out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As far as we can tell, meteor showers are not bugged in Helldivers 2. Developer Arrowhead Game Studios hasn’t said anything about there being an issue with meteor showers, not has it made promises to fix or remove them. So, it seems meteor showers are working exactly as intended, adding an extra level of chaos to missions.

Their introduction has left fans split. On the one hand, meteors don’t discriminate and can handily wipe out hordes of Terminid and Automaton enemies. Not only that, but players like StormShaun and ElectronicSuccess921 on Reddit said the meteors can even complete objectives for you, like destroying enemy hives or spore towers.

But the randomness of where they land means you could just as easily be unceremoniously killed yourself, which is making lots of players frustrated. CloanZRage outright calls meteor showers “broken as hell,” especially since there’s nothing to indicate where they’ll land. Many others agreed, with ExplanationFew4579 sharing a tale of their astonishingly poor luck where they died to a meteor, respawned, then were immediately killed by another meteor.

Planetary hazards were clearly added to shake up the dynamic by adding a level of randomness and excitement to missions in Helldivers 2. Even if this is what Arrowhead envisioned, the developer may want to balance meteor showers to make them feel less unfair, like adding a target reticle on the ground so you have an idea where meteors will land. After all, one of the most frustrating ways to fail a mission is through random chance rather than your own mistakes.

Some players find meteor showers amusing for their wanton, chaotic destruction, but they could very easily grow more unpopular as more players find themselves on the receiving end.