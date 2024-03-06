Helldivers 2 Planetary Hazards: All possible weather effects explained

As if the fight against Terminids and Automatons wasn’t perilous enough on its own, a new adversary has appeared in Helldivers 2 as of Patch 01.000.100: new extreme weather effects known as Planetary Hazards.

On certain planets, players will face off against new “environmental challenges” that will appear randomly and threaten to slow down or disrupt the mission. You’ll need to coordinate with your Helldivers 2 teammates to call out these hazards when you see them.

All Helldivers 2 possible Planetary Hazards

Players can see which hazards are active under the Effects tab when looking at the planet’s surface. The Planetary Hazards will be listed under Environmental Conditions.

Tremors

Shake it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When the Tremors effect is active, both players and enemies will be shaken and stunned by frequent earthquakes. When these Tremors happen, a “Tremors Active” banner will appear on your HUD, and you and your allies as well as nearby enemies will be temporarily slowed. There doesn’t appear to be any way to avoid Tremors when they activate.

Meteor Storms

Look up and look out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Meteor Storms are active, meteor showers will randomly be summoned, pelting players and enemies with falling rocks. Players who are struck by meteors are knocked down and take damage. The only way to avoid being hit is to use large rock structures as cover. Meteor Storms each last for roughly 30 to 45 seconds.

Rainstorms

Active Rainstorms will dramatically reduce visibility, but unlike Tremors and Meteor Storms, which occur in small bursts, Rainstorms persist throughout the entirety of a mission. While your visibility is dramatically reduced, the storms do not appear to have any negative effect on flammable weapons like the incendiary Breaker, which is good on bug hunting missions.

Blizzards

Blizzards, as the name suggests, operate like Rainstorms in that they reduce visibility. Players will also move a bit slower while going through the snow.

Ion Storms

Ion Storms will frequently appear and disrupt your ability to call in Strategems.

“Fire Tornadoes”

Fire Tornadoes are noted in the patch notes, but at time of writing, there are no Fire Tornadoes active on any currently contested planet. It’s assumed that these will manifest as a fiery twister that will cut across the landscape and light any player or enemy they touch on fire.