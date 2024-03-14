All Helldivers 2 Vehicle Leaks – everything we know

The galactic war in Helldivers 2 is only just gearing up. New videos suggest that aside from mech suits and a dreaded third faction, Helldivers could soon strap themselves into armored vehicles.

Helldivers 2 has seen significant post-launch support, as new Stratagems, weapons, and armor sets have all snuck into the game. The best appears to still be ahead of us however, as heavily armored, all-terrain vehicles may drop from the sky like Eagle Cluster Bombs in the near future.

We likely have time before these vehicles go public, which gives the Helldivers of Super Earth plenty of opportunity to research these valuable new assets. If you’re trying to see what the vehicles of Helldivers 2 has to offer, here’s what we know.

All vehicles leaks for Helldivers 2

Compared to mechs, vehicles will allow full units to travel across ravaged worlds much faster. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As of the time of writing, there are two vehicles for Helldivers 2 that have been leaked. The first is an armored dune-buggy like vehicle referred to as the Recon Vehicle. This appears to fit four Helldivers, but only has one turret strapped to the top. Although less armored and secure, the Recon Vehicle seems to be the faster, more maneuverable option.

Proof from my own gameplay. pic.twitter.com/Du694rgMaB — ゴゴゴゴゴゴゴゴゴゴゴゴ (@somnium_dusk) March 3, 2024

The second vehicle is listed as the Light Armored Vehicle. This tank-like six wheeler is much wider with far more firepower. Again, this fits all four Helldivers in a unit, but this time each passenger has a machine gun of their own. The two side guns appear similar to the regular Machine Gun stratagem, while the front mounted gun seems to pack a much stronger punch.

How do you call vehicles in Helldivers 2?

Make sure your calling down a vehicle and not a cluster bomb. Image via Arrowhead Studios

The leaked video suggests vehicles in Helldivers 2 will be called down like another other Stratagems and will be dropped by the large airborne vehicles commonly used for extractions, as opposed to Helldiver pods. Vehicles were dropped as regular Stratagems in the original Helldivers, and this may be the case in Helldivers 2 as well.

Even before vehicles or mech suits were announced as part of Helldivers 2, destroyed and ruined vehicles can frequently be spotted on most planets near military installations. Seeing how Helldivers are fighting across ravaged planets, it seems unlikely vehicles will naturally spawn in the world after you drop in.

When will vehicles release in Helldivers 2?

There is currently no release date set for vehicles in Helldivers 2. Vehicles have yet to be officially announced by Arrowhead, but given the recent release of mech suits and the roadmap laid ahead, it appears that it will only be a matter of time.

Seeing as how players had to band together to free Tien Kwan from the Automatons, this might be the case to unlock vehicles as well. Given the ever-changing nature of the galactic war and the fact the game master appears to have ultimate control over our war effort, the time table for a vehicle drop is entirely unknown.

