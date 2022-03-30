Za’qul is the latest Legendary revealed for Hearthstone’s Voyage to the Sunken City

A powerful Warlock minion is one of the latest cards set to join Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Voyage to the Sunken City. The Legendary minion Za’qul is on his way.

Za’qul is a Legendary 6/5 Warlock minion that costs five mana and has a powerful ability: Your Abyssal Curses heal you for the damage they deal. In addition, Za’qul also has a Battlecry that gives your opponent an Abyssal Curse automatically.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Abyssal Curse is a two-cost card that says at the start of your turn, you will take damage, starting at zero, and with each curse being worse than the last. That means your opponent will want to get rid of these Abyssal Curse cards as quickly as possible to avoid being chipped down by them. Each time they get an Abyssal Curse, they’ll have to spend two-mana or take increased damage.

Za’qul isn’t the only card that causes the Abyssal Curse, either. The Warlock spell Abyssal Wave also causes the Abyssal Curse and there could be more down the pipeline.

You’ll be able to check out all of the cards coming with Voyage to the Sunken City when the expansion goes live on April 12.