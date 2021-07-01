What is a Hearthstone Questline from United in Stormwind?

The third iteration of Quests has arrived. Here’s how it’s different from the other two.

Blizzard has revealed the second expansion for the 2021 year of Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. This will be the second set in the Year of the Gryphon, succeeding Forged in the Barrens.

United in Stormwind is bringing two new mechanics to Hearthstone: Tradeable and Questlines. Between the two new keywords, Questlines are similar to the past Quests and Sidequests that were introduced back in Journey to Un’goro and Descent of Dragons.

Questlines are comparable to the Quests from Journey to Un’goro since they both start in your opening hand and take a mulligan slot away. Unlike the original Quests, though, Questlines require multiple steps to complete them and you’ll need to complete the process three times.

The first two times you complete the same requirements, you gain a small reward. Upon the final completion of the Questline, you gain a powerful minion representing the new Mercenaries introduced in Forged in the Barrens, which provide a powerful effect.

The initial reveal stream also said each class will get a Questline in this expansion, but only Mage’s and Warlock’s Questlines were teased today.

Players can now sign into Hearthstone and get Flightmaster Dungar for free. Players who are excited for United in Stormwind by either purchasing the Standard Bundle, which has 60 packs for $49.99, or gain access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the Mega Bundle and 80 packs for $79.99.

United in Stormwind is set to go live on Aug. 3.