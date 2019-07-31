Unseal the Vault Legendary Hunter quest revealed for Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Hunter fans, get ready to build an army. Blizzard Entertainment revealed a new Hunter quest during its final reveal stream for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion Saviors of Uldum, and Hunter fans are in for quite the challenge.

Unseal the Vault is a Legendary Hunter quest that requires its users to summon 20 minions. Those who manage to complete the task will be rewarded with Ramkahen Roar, a new two-cost Hero Power that gives all of the player’s minions on the board plus two attack.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Summoning 20 minions may seem like a daunting task, but players won’t have to actually play the minions to count towards the quest progress. Minions summoned from cards like Alleycat, a one-cost minion that summons another 1/1 cat, or Unleash the Hounds, a three-cost spell that summons a 1/1 hound for each enemy minion, will count towards completing the task.

Unseal the Vault isn’t the only new quest from Hearthstone’s upcoming Saviors of Uldum expansion. Each of Hearthstone’s classes seem to be receiving their own quests, including Hack the System for the Warrior class and Activate the Obelisk for Priest users.

Hearthstone fans will be able to add Unseal the Vault to their decks when the game’s next expansion Saviors of Uldum releases on Aug. 6. The expansion is now available for pre-order in two different bundle options: a 50-pack option for $50 or one that comes with 80 packs and Elise, a new playable Druid hero, for $80.