Hack the System Quest card revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming expansion, Saviors of Uldum

If you thought the Warrior class was all brawn and no brains then prepare to eat your words.

Warrior steps into the matrix with its new Legendary Quest card, Hack the System.

Hack the System is a new Warrior Quest that is triggered by attacking five times with your Hero. Since Warrior is a class that has a plethora of Weapon cards, attacking five times to trigger Hack the System shouldn’t be an issue. After attacking five times with Hack the System, you will be rewarded with Anraphet’s Core.

Anraphet’s Core is a Hero Power that costs two mana and replaces your existing Hero Power. For two mana Anraphet’s Core allows you to Summon a 4/3 Golem. In addition, after your Hero attacks, Anraphet’s Core is refreshed. This means you could potentially use Anraphet’s Core to summon more than one Golem in the same turn.

Hack the System is definitely an interesting card, but it is still too early to know exactly how good it can be. If Tempo Warrior continues to get support, Hack the System could potentially lead that archetype to the top of the tier list.

