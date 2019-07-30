Activate the Obelisk Legendary quest joins the Priest class in Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion

Priest fans, get ready to embark on a new quest. Blizzard Entertainment revealed the latest card from Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion, and it’s one fans of the game will definitely want to add to their deck.

Activate the Obelisk is a Legendary quest that requires its users to restore 15 health. Those who complete the task will receive Obelisk’s Eye, a new Hero Power that restores three health to a target. If the target is a minion, the Hero Power also gives it +3/+3.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Restoring 15 health may seem like a daunting challenge, but the Priest class is well up to the task thanks to its Hero Power and spell pool. Furthermore, healing enemies counts toward the quest’s progression, so spells such as Circle of Healing, which restores four health to all minions in play, will work well in helping users reach their goal.

Related: Wretched Reclaimer joins the Priest class in Hearthstone’s Saviours of Uldum expansion

Obelisk’s Eye is definitely a Hero Power players will want to unlock—for only two mana, users can significantly beef up their side of the board while healing away any damage one of their minions has taken at the same time, making Activate the Obelisk one of the strongest quests revealed from Saviors of Uldum.

Hearthstone’s Saviors of Uldum expansion goes live on Aug. 6, but fans can pre-order the upcoming expansion in one of two bundle options from the game’s online store.